Lirik Lagu Can't Pretend – Tom Odell dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can't Pretend – Tom Odell

Love, I have wounds

Only you can mend

You can mend, oh, oh, oh

I guess that's love

I can't pretend

I can't pretend, oh, oh, oh

Feel, my skin is rough

But it can be cleansed

It can be cleansed, oh, oh, oh

And my arms are tough

But they can be bent

They can be bent

And I wanna fight

But I can't contend

I guess that's love

I can't pretend

I can't pretend, oh, oh, ooh-oh

oh oh oh

Whoa

Yeah

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, feel our bodies grow

And our souls they play, yeah

Yeah love I hope you know

How much my heart depends, yeah

But I guess that's love I can't pretend

I guess that's love I can't pretend, oh, oh

But I guess that's love I can't pretend

I guess that's love I can't pretend, oh, oh

Oh, feel our bodies grow

And our souls they play, yeah

Yeah love I hope you know

How much my heart depends, yeah

I guess that's love

I can't pretend

I can't pretend, oh, oh, oh