Lirik Lagu Can't Pretend – Tom Odell dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can't Pretend – Tom Odell
Love, I have wounds
Only you can mend
You can mend, oh, oh, oh
I guess that's love
I can't pretend
I can't pretend, oh, oh, oh
Feel, my skin is rough
But it can be cleansed
It can be cleansed, oh, oh, oh
And my arms are tough
But they can be bent
They can be bent
And I wanna fight
But I can't contend
I guess that's love
I can't pretend
I can't pretend, oh, oh, ooh-oh
oh oh oh
Whoa
Yeah
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, feel our bodies grow
And our souls they play, yeah
Yeah love I hope you know
How much my heart depends, yeah
But I guess that's love I can't pretend
I guess that's love I can't pretend, oh, oh
But I guess that's love I can't pretend
I guess that's love I can't pretend, oh, oh
Oh, feel our bodies grow
And our souls they play, yeah
Yeah love I hope you know
How much my heart depends, yeah
I guess that's love
I can't pretend
I can't pretend, oh, oh, oh
