Lirik Lagu ONE – ASTRO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu ONE – ASTRO

This is it

Cause we come as (one)

We come as (one)

We come as (ooh)

We come as (one)

We come as (one)

We come as (ooh)

Nae monoton sesang saie

Saenggin jageun gyunyeol

Neon seonmyeonghan bit naege seumyeo

Jantteuk muri deulji

Kkaeeonan nae simjang sorin higher

Jeomjeom higher

It never It never gonna stop

Deo gakkai gwi giullyeo bomyeon

Every day every night bureujana ojik neomaneul

Neowa gateun haneul arae chumeul chul teni

Nareul mideojwo mideojwo mideojwo

Byeolbitcheoreom naegero

Jamdeun naui kkumeul balkyeo

Meori wiro challanhi banjjagin spotlight

Nae jeonbul jugo sipeo

We come as one (we come as one)

Challanhan sungan yeogi moyeo (gajang nopeun gose byeoreul geurigo)

Uri du bal arae aju jageun won (ne yeopui na)

I segyeneun keojyeo ujul neomeoseo

Yeongwonhi seorol umjingnyeo

Cause we come as (one)

We come as (one)

We come as (ooh)

We come as (one)

We come as (one)

We come as (ooh)

Hago sipeun geotdeuri neomchigo neomchyeoseo

Geureoke tto beokchago beokchaseo gyeolguk

Amudo ttarajapji mothage dareuge keojigo

Keojineun maeumi eoneusaenga on sesangeul

Kkwak chaewo beorigo hanaga dwae beoryeotji

Guji dasi chatji anado

Neol meojiana tto boge doel geoji amado

Son dachi anado neol neukkil su isseo

Na nun gamgodo neoegero gal su inneun geon

All my reasons are you

We come as one (we come as one)

Challanhan sungan yeogi moyeo (gajang nopeun gose byeoreul geurigo)

Uri du bal arae aju jageun won (ne yeopui na)

I segyeneun keojyeo ujul neomeoseo

Yeongwonhi seorol umjingnyeo