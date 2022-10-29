Lirik Lagu Bridges - Broods dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bridges - Broods
Gave you a minute
When you needed an hour
Chose to push it aside
Instead of leaving behind you
If any word that I said
Could have made you forget
I'd have given you them all
But it was all in your head
Now we're burning all the bridges now
Watching it go up in flames
No way to build it up again
And we're burning all the bridges now
'Cause it was sink or swim
And I went down, down, down
And we're burning all the bridges
Burning all the bridges now
And we're burning all the bridges
Burning all the bridges now
If I didn't hit it
Would you still say you needed me
Guess I walked right into it
Guess I made it too easy
If any word that you said
Could have made me forget
Would I get up off the floor
'Cause this is all in my head
And we're burning all the bridges now
Watching it go up in flames
No way to build it up again
And we're burning all the bridges
Burning all the bridges now
And we're burning all the bridges
Burning all the bridges now
Can we forget about it
Can we forget
Can we forget about it
Can we forget
Burning all the bridges
Burning all the bridges now
And we're burning all the bridges
Burning all the bridges now
