Lirik Lagu Bridges - Broods dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gave you a minute

When you needed an hour

Chose to push it aside

Instead of leaving behind you

If any word that I said

Could have made you forget

I'd have given you them all

But it was all in your head

Now we're burning all the bridges now

Watching it go up in flames

No way to build it up again

And we're burning all the bridges now

'Cause it was sink or swim

And I went down, down, down

And we're burning all the bridges

Burning all the bridges now

And we're burning all the bridges

Burning all the bridges now

If I didn't hit it

Would you still say you needed me

Guess I walked right into it

Guess I made it too easy

If any word that you said

Could have made me forget

Would I get up off the floor

'Cause this is all in my head

And we're burning all the bridges now

Watching it go up in flames

No way to build it up again

And we're burning all the bridges

Burning all the bridges now

And we're burning all the bridges

Burning all the bridges now

Can we forget about it

Can we forget

Can we forget about it

Can we forget

Burning all the bridges

Burning all the bridges now

And we're burning all the bridges

Burning all the bridges now

