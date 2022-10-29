Lirik Lagu Bridges - Broods dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 Oktober 2022, 03:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bridges - Broods
Lirik Lagu Bridges - Broods /YouTube/Broods

Lirik Lagu Bridges - Broods

Gave you a minute
When you needed an hour
Chose to push it aside
Instead of leaving behind you
If any word that I said
Could have made you forget
I'd have given you them all
But it was all in your head

Now we're burning all the bridges now
Watching it go up in flames
No way to build it up again
And we're burning all the bridges now
'Cause it was sink or swim
And I went down, down, down

And we're burning all the bridges
Burning all the bridges now
And we're burning all the bridges
Burning all the bridges now

If I didn't hit it
Would you still say you needed me
Guess I walked right into it
Guess I made it too easy
If any word that you said
Could have made me forget
Would I get up off the floor
'Cause this is all in my head

And we're burning all the bridges now
Watching it go up in flames
No way to build it up again

And we're burning all the bridges
Burning all the bridges now
And we're burning all the bridges
Burning all the bridges now

Can we forget about it
Can we forget
Can we forget about it
Can we forget

Burning all the bridges
Burning all the bridges now
And we're burning all the bridges
Burning all the bridges now

Credit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good at Night - David Nail dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:35 WIB
Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:29 WIB
Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB
39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

26 Oktober 2022, 18:50 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Putus Setelah 9 Bulan Pacaran, Hubungan Kim Kardashian dan Pete Davidson Masih Baik-baik Saja
2

Antisipasi Gagal Ginjal Akut pada Anak, Dokter Sarankan Cari Tahu Penyebabnya Sebelum Diberi Obat
3

6 Ciri Pasangan Sudah Tidak Menghormatimu
4

20 Link Twibbon Hari Sumpah Pemuda, Ramaikan Semangat Perjuangan Kemerdekaan Indonesia di Media Sosial
5

2 Perusahaan Farmasi Obat Sirup Mengandung EG dan DEG Diselidik, Polri Masih Kumpulkan Barang Bukti
6

Kementerian ATR/BPN Diminta Tegas Berantas Mafia Tanah di Kotabaru Kalsel
7

Polda Metro dalami PRT Asal Cianjur yang Diduga Disiksa Majikannya di Jaktim
8

Shin Tae-yong Optimistis Timnas Indonesia Lolos dari Grup Neraka Piala Asia U-20 2023
9

Polri Tanggapi Laporan BPOM soal Dua Perusahaan Farmasi yang Diduga Sebabkan Gagal Ginjal Akut pada Anak
10

Saksi Sebut Agus Nurpatria Perintahkan Irfan Widyanto untuk Ambil dan Ganti DVR CCTV

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Blora

Seberapa Beruntung Cancer hari Ini, Simak Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Berikut Ini

Seberapa Beruntung Cancer hari Ini, Simak Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Berikut Ini

29 Oktober 2022, 05:08 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Subang Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Subang Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

29 Oktober 2022, 05:08 WIB

Portal Sulut

8 Model Pintu Rmah Bikin Rezeki Seret Menurut Primbon Jawa, Segera Ubah

8 Model Pintu Rmah Bikin Rezeki Seret Menurut Primbon Jawa, Segera Ubah

29 Oktober 2022, 05:07 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cirebon Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober  2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Cirebon Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober  2022 Ada di Empat Lokasi

29 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Hari Ini 

Kalender Jawa Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Hari Ini 

29 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Magelang

Simpan ke HP Download Video YouTube Jadi MP3 Pakai y2mate Klik Link Ini

Simpan ke HP Download Video YouTube Jadi MP3 Pakai y2mate Klik Link Ini

29 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem FF Terbaru 29 Oktober 2022, Klaim Skin Keren dan Hadiah Tak Terduga dari Garena Free Fire!

Kode Redeem FF Terbaru 29 Oktober 2022, Klaim Skin Keren dan Hadiah Tak Terduga dari Garena Free Fire!

29 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Shio Harimau Sulit Menemukan Kebahagiaan dan Kedamaian

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Shio Harimau Sulit Menemukan Kebahagiaan dan Kedamaian

29 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Blora

Latihan Soal PAS PAT IPS Kelas 7 Semester Ganjil Tahun Pelajaran 2022-2023 Lengkap Kunci Jawaban

Latihan Soal PAS PAT IPS Kelas 7 Semester Ganjil Tahun Pelajaran 2022-2023 Lengkap Kunci Jawaban

29 Oktober 2022, 05:04 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Preman Pensiun 7 dan Ikatan Cinta!

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Preman Pensiun 7 dan Ikatan Cinta!

29 Oktober 2022, 05:03 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

29 Oktober 2022, 05:02 WIB

Portal Sulut

Selalu Diikuti Dewa Hoki! 6 Zodiak ini Munculnya Gak Ada Obat Rezekinya Nomplok

Selalu Diikuti Dewa Hoki! 6 Zodiak ini Munculnya Gak Ada Obat Rezekinya Nomplok

29 Oktober 2022, 05:02 WIB

Utara Times

Weton dalam Tanggalan Jawa Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Jodoh 

Weton dalam Tanggalan Jawa Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Watak, Keberuntungan dan Jodoh 

29 Oktober 2022, 05:02 WIB

Portal Sulut

Kalau Nggak Mau Rezeki Kalian Minggat, Jangan Letakkan Benda ini Di depan Pintu Rumah

Kalau Nggak Mau Rezeki Kalian Minggat, Jangan Letakkan Benda ini Di depan Pintu Rumah

29 Oktober 2022, 05:01 WIB

Media Blora

Kumpulan Soal PAS Seni Budaya Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

Kumpulan Soal PAS Seni Budaya Kelas 7 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Tahun 2022

29 Oktober 2022, 05:01 WIB

Portal Sulut

Bayi Meninggal Dalam Kandungan, Inilah 5 Penyebab Terbanyak yang Perlu Diketahui Ibu Hamil

Bayi Meninggal Dalam Kandungan, Inilah 5 Penyebab Terbanyak yang Perlu Diketahui Ibu Hamil

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022: Pikiran Anda Siap untuk Menemukan Seseorang

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022: Pikiran Anda Siap untuk Menemukan Seseorang

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Jadwal Program Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Ada Detective Conan dan Shinbi's House

Jadwal Program Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Ada Detective Conan dan Shinbi's House

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

30 Oktober Diperingati Hari Keuangan atau Hari Oeang, Simak Sejarahnya

30 Oktober Diperingati Hari Keuangan atau Hari Oeang, Simak Sejarahnya

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 : Rumah Selebritis, Kisah Viral, Mantan IPA dan IPS

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 : Rumah Selebritis, Kisah Viral, Mantan IPA dan IPS

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Blora

19 Shampoo yang Ditarik Unilever dari Pasaran, Picu Kanker dan Leukimia, Banyak Merek Terkenal di Indonesia

19 Shampoo yang Ditarik Unilever dari Pasaran, Picu Kanker dan Leukimia, Banyak Merek Terkenal di Indonesia

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Hari Stroke Sedunia 29 Oktober, Kenali dan Pahami 5 Gejala Stroke Berikut Ini

Hari Stroke Sedunia 29 Oktober, Kenali dan Pahami 5 Gejala Stroke Berikut Ini

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 29 Oktober 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Masalah Kompleks Bakal Menjebakmu

Ramalan Zodiak 29 Oktober 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Masalah Kompleks Bakal Menjebakmu

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Lebih dari 20 Tahun Berakting, ini Rahasia Gong Yoo Bisa Sukses di Kariernya

Lebih dari 20 Tahun Berakting, ini Rahasia Gong Yoo Bisa Sukses di Kariernya

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Realita STTU

Dalam Persidangan JPU Tampilkan Foto Brigadir J dari Rekaman CCTV di Rumah Dinas Ferdy Sambo

Dalam Persidangan JPU Tampilkan Foto Brigadir J dari Rekaman CCTV di Rumah Dinas Ferdy Sambo

29 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB