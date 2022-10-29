Lirik Lagu Fine Today – Ardhito Pramono dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fine Today – Ardhito Pramono
We will find a way
To be honest make no mistake
Sometimes I pray
Tell me how to make you stay
And you always going to be the one for me
We'll be fine today
Have a drink for the all perfect time to say
You are my happiness
And you always going to be the one for me
There were times when it rains
Just the thing kept me sane
It's too much for a little time of fame
But you saved the day
Yes you saved the day
You always going to be the one for me
Where to find you again
There's no one seems to care
It's too much for the average man to stay
But you saved the day
Yes you saved the day
And you always going to be the one for me
Credit
Artis: Ardhito Pramono
