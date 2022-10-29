Lirik Lagu Seize the Day – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Seize the Day – Avenged Sevenfold

Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost

It's empty and cold without you here, too many people to ache over

I see my vision burn, I feel my memories fade with time

But I'm too young to worry

These streets we travel on

Will undergo our same lost past

I found you here, now please just stay for a while

I can move on with you around

I hand you my mortal life, but will it be forever?

I'd do anything for a smile

Holding you 'til our time is done

We both know the day will come

But I don't want to leave you

I see my vision burn

I feel my memories fade with time

But I'm too young to worry

A melody, a memory, or just one picture

Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost

It's empty and cold without you here, too many people to ache over

Newborn life replacing all of us

Changing this fable we live in

No longer needed here so where do we go?

Will you take a journey tonight, follow me past the walls of death?

But girl, what if there is no eternal life?

I see my vision burn

I feel my memories fade with time

But I'm too young to worry

A melody, a memory, or just one picture

Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost

It's empty and cold without you here, too many people to ache over

Trials in life, questions of us existing here

Don't wanna die alone without you here

Please tell me what we have is real