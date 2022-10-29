Lirik Lagu Seize the Day – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Seize the Day – Avenged Sevenfold
Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost
It's empty and cold without you here, too many people to ache over
I see my vision burn, I feel my memories fade with time
But I'm too young to worry
These streets we travel on
Will undergo our same lost past
I found you here, now please just stay for a while
I can move on with you around
I hand you my mortal life, but will it be forever?
I'd do anything for a smile
Holding you 'til our time is done
We both know the day will come
But I don't want to leave you
I see my vision burn
I feel my memories fade with time
But I'm too young to worry
A melody, a memory, or just one picture
Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost
It's empty and cold without you here, too many people to ache over
Newborn life replacing all of us
Changing this fable we live in
No longer needed here so where do we go?
Will you take a journey tonight, follow me past the walls of death?
But girl, what if there is no eternal life?
I see my vision burn
I feel my memories fade with time
But I'm too young to worry
A melody, a memory, or just one picture
Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost
It's empty and cold without you here, too many people to ache over
Trials in life, questions of us existing here
Don't wanna die alone without you here
Please tell me what we have is real
