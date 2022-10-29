Lirik Lagu Cry For Freedom - White Lion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cry For Freedom - White Lion

The fire is burning

We lay our weapons down to rest

This war ain't over

'Till all the people will be free

Straight from our hearts we cry

This war has stolen too many lives

Cause for the sake of freedom we

Will die

Our songs will carry on

Oh lord we try, we try

To keep our dream alive

And voices will be heard

All around the world

So stand up and cry for freedom

And keep the dream alive

Yeah, stand up and cry for freedom

And keep the dream alive

Our brothers in prison

But no crime was ever done

I call it racism

Ashamed i face my fellow man

The children are taken away

And families destroyed

And millions have died from starvation

We can't go on this way

Oh lord we pray, we pray

That maybe soon someday

The world will smile again

And they shall be relased

So stand up and cry for freedom

And keep the dream alive

Yeah, stand up and cry for freedom

And keep the dream alive

So stand up and cry for freedom

And keep the dream alive

Yeah, stand up and cry for freedom

And keep the dream alive