Lirik Lagu Reflection – Yura Yunita, Sivia, Agatha Pricilla, Nadin Amizah dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Reflection – Yura Yunita, Sivia, Agatha Pricilla, Nadin Amizah

Look at me

You may think you see

Who I really am

But you'll never know me

Every day

It's as if I play a part

Now I see

If I wear a mask

I can fool the world

But I cannot fool my heart

Who is that girl I see

Staring straight back at me

When will my reflection show

Who I am inside

I am now

In a world where I

Have to hide my heart

And what I believe in

But somehow

I will show the world

What's inside my heart

And be loved for who I am

Who is that girl I see

Staring straight back at me

Why is my reflection

Someone I don't know

Must I pretend that I'm

Someone else for all time

When will my reflection show

Who I am inside

There's a heart that must be free to fly

That burns with a need to know

The reason why

Why must we all conceal

What we think how we feel

Must there be a secret me

I'm forced to hide