Lirik Lagu Reflection – Yura Yunita, Sivia, Agatha Pricilla, Nadin Amizah dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Reflection – Yura Yunita, Sivia, Agatha Pricilla, Nadin Amizah
Look at me
You may think you see
Who I really am
But you'll never know me
Every day
It's as if I play a part
Now I see
If I wear a mask
I can fool the world
But I cannot fool my heart
Who is that girl I see
Staring straight back at me
When will my reflection show
Who I am inside
I am now
In a world where I
Have to hide my heart
And what I believe in
But somehow
I will show the world
What's inside my heart
And be loved for who I am
Who is that girl I see
Staring straight back at me
Why is my reflection
Someone I don't know
Must I pretend that I'm
Someone else for all time
When will my reflection show
Who I am inside
There's a heart that must be free to fly
That burns with a need to know
The reason why
Why must we all conceal
What we think how we feel
Must there be a secret me
I'm forced to hide
Artikel Pilihan