Lirik Lagu Grateful – Dhruv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Grateful – Dhruv

Heaven only knows I've been down

Couldn't see the sun behind the clouds

Wondered if it'd ever come out again

Snug inside the arms of loneliness

Nineteen candles out before we kissed

Nights of my youth, hardly missed

But I say whoever wrote this story crafted one hell of an arc

The bits of me I couldn't stand are my favorite parts

Never used to take the time to recognize

Everything I need is right in my line of sight

And I don't know my destination but I've come to learn

The universe gives you the answers on it's own terms

Through the highs and through the lows

I look up to the sky

I know the world is mine

I feel so fucking grateful

I'm so, so fucking grateful

We took the long way 'round

Been in the lost and found

I feel so fucking grateful

I'm just so fucking grateful

Yeah, heaven really knows I overthink

Do a thousand takes and pick the fifth

Get overwhelmed by every little thing (little thing, little thing)

Remember being a kid and wild and free

Playing Rapunzel from the balcony

Thinking I didn't care how you'd see me

Good day

Yeah we're sitting on a park bench in the thick of spring

I write these words and watch the daffodils sway in the wind

Never used to take the time to look around

Pay attention to the different layers of sound

It's so funny how we run to where we need to be

That we never get to take in the scenery

I don't wanna live my life that way

I look up to the sky

I know the world is mine

I feel so fucking grateful

I'm so, so fucking grateful

We took the long way 'round

Been in the lost and found

I feel so fucking grateful

I'm just so fucking grateful

Yeah, I don't want this day to end

We watch the sun make its descent

I ask if you've got somewhere else to be

We talk into the dead of night

Share history in the dwindling light

And thank the stars for here is where we've reached

