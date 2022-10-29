Lirik Lagu Grateful – Dhruv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Grateful – Dhruv
Heaven only knows I've been down
Couldn't see the sun behind the clouds
Wondered if it'd ever come out again
Snug inside the arms of loneliness
Nineteen candles out before we kissed
Nights of my youth, hardly missed
But I say whoever wrote this story crafted one hell of an arc
The bits of me I couldn't stand are my favorite parts
Never used to take the time to recognize
Everything I need is right in my line of sight
And I don't know my destination but I've come to learn
The universe gives you the answers on it's own terms
Through the highs and through the lows
I look up to the sky
I know the world is mine
I feel so fucking grateful
I'm so, so fucking grateful
We took the long way 'round
Been in the lost and found
I feel so fucking grateful
I'm just so fucking grateful
Yeah, heaven really knows I overthink
Do a thousand takes and pick the fifth
Get overwhelmed by every little thing (little thing, little thing)
Remember being a kid and wild and free
Playing Rapunzel from the balcony
Thinking I didn't care how you'd see me
Good day
Yeah we're sitting on a park bench in the thick of spring
I write these words and watch the daffodils sway in the wind
Never used to take the time to look around
Pay attention to the different layers of sound
It's so funny how we run to where we need to be
That we never get to take in the scenery
I don't wanna live my life that way
I look up to the sky
I know the world is mine
I feel so fucking grateful
I'm so, so fucking grateful
We took the long way 'round
Been in the lost and found
I feel so fucking grateful
I'm just so fucking grateful
Yeah, I don't want this day to end
We watch the sun make its descent
I ask if you've got somewhere else to be
We talk into the dead of night
Share history in the dwindling light
And thank the stars for here is where we've reached
