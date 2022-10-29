Lirik Lagu In My Feelings - Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In My Feelings - Drake
Trap, TrapMoneyBenny
This shit got me in my feelings
Gotta be real with it, yup
Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?
Say you'll never ever leave from beside me
'Cause I want ya, and I need ya
And I'm down for you always
KB, do you love me? Are you riding?
Say you'll never ever leave from beside me
'Cause I want ya, and I need ya
And I'm down for you always
Look, the new me is really still the real me
I swear you gotta feel me before they try and kill me
They gotta make some choices, they runnin' out of options
'Cause I've been going off and they don't know when it's stopping
And when you get to topping
I see that you've been learning
And when I take you shopping
You spend it like you earned it
And when you popped off on your ex, he deserved it
I thought you were the one from the jump that confirmed it
TrapMoneyBenny
I buy you Champagne but you love some Henny
From the block, like you Jenny
I know you special, girl, 'cause I know too many
'Resha, do you love me? Are you riding?
Say you'll never ever leave from beside me
'Cause I want ya, and I need ya
And I'm down for you always
J.T., do you love me? Are you riding?
Say you'll never ever leave from beside me
'Cause I want ya, and I need ya
And I'm down for you always
