Lirik Lagu In My Feelings - Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In My Feelings - Drake

Trap, TrapMoneyBenny

This shit got me in my feelings

Gotta be real with it, yup

Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you'll never ever leave from beside me

'Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I'm down for you always

KB, do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you'll never ever leave from beside me

'Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I'm down for you always

Look, the new me is really still the real me

I swear you gotta feel me before they try and kill me

They gotta make some choices, they runnin' out of options

'Cause I've been going off and they don't know when it's stopping

And when you get to topping

I see that you've been learning

And when I take you shopping

You spend it like you earned it

And when you popped off on your ex, he deserved it

I thought you were the one from the jump that confirmed it

TrapMoneyBenny

I buy you Champagne but you love some Henny

From the block, like you Jenny

I know you special, girl, 'cause I know too many

'Resha, do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you'll never ever leave from beside me

'Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I'm down for you always

J.T., do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you'll never ever leave from beside me

'Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I'm down for you always