Lirik Right Foot Creep - YoungBoy Never Broke Again dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Right Foot Creep - YoungBoy Never Broke Again

(Who made this shit?)

(TayTayMadeTheBeat)

I said right foot creep, ooh, I'm walking with that heater

Look around, stay low, make sure they don't see you

Catch 'em bad, walk down, face 'em with that heater

The devil under your feet, you're on your way to see him (let's go)

Stretch me one, I can't sleep, bang out when I see you

Play with me, you can't sleep, we gunnin' to decease you

You won't have no case, rearrange your shape soon as they face you

You won't have no space, we in your section till we spray you

Put your mask on, yeah, they comin' out

Soon as they close that door, we just gon' walk down

They say we dead wrong 'cause we knocked him off

But he who got caught lackin', tell that b*tch that that's his fault

If we draw down, guns get let off

At all them clowns, including his spouse

Kept that blick inside my drawers

Every time I walked to Dalton

I worked for Tim and sold CD's

You throw a diss and you get tossed

Say you ain't catch that, cross my name up, ain't no talking (yeah)

If they had a bang-out at the store, from my papa window, I could see it sparkin'

But I ain't seen that since Jordan Dixon made some n*ggas some targets

Big 40, got that shit on me in a stolo, n*gga knowin' that it's retarded

I spit that shit that cause a massacre at the party, believe that

I said right foot creep, ooh, I'm walking with that heater

Look around, stay low, make sure they don't see you

Catch 'em bad, walk down, face 'em with that heater

The devil under your feet, you're on your way to see him

Stretch me one, I can't sleep, bang out when I see you

Play with me, you can't sleep, we gunnin' to decease you

You won't have no case, rearrange your shape soon as they face you

You won't have no space, we in your section till we spray you

When I jump out the back, I'ma hit it

I'ma aim with the strap at his fitted

Throwin' out the murder bags in my city

Play-by-play while I'm standin' on Billy

Dirty Drac', take the top off the Hemi

Fully equipped it when we go on a mission

Take his face, I ain't showin' no pity

Closed case, tell them all good riddance

Zombieland where the dogs can scent it

Sprinter van and we all be in it

Catch him first, get a raw percentage

If you want, I put a coffin in it

I could get you one from inside my home

I just want to check the b*tch out for attendance

Tell them niggas I say f*ck 'em all

And I'ma kill all you b*tches (that's on your mama, b*tch)

I said right foot creep, ooh, I'm walking with that heater

Look around, stay low, make sure they don't see you

Catch 'em bad, walk down, face 'em with that heater

The devil under your feet, you're on your way to see him

Stretch me one, I can't sleep, bang out when I see you

Play with me, you can't sleep, we gunnin' to decease you

You won't have no case, rearrange your shape soon as they face you

You won't have no space, we in your section till we spray you

(Who made this shit?)

(TayTayMadeTheBeat)

Title: Right Foot Creep

Artist: YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Album: Right Foot Creep

Dirilis: 2020

Fakta di Balik Lagu