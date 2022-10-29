Lirik Right Foot Creep - YoungBoy Never Broke Again dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 Oktober 2022, 01:01 WIB
YoungBoy Never Broke Again.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again. /Tangkapan layar YouTube.com/YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Lirik Lagu Right Foot Creep - YoungBoy Never Broke Again

(Who made this shit?)
(TayTayMadeTheBeat)

I said right foot creep, ooh, I'm walking with that heater
Look around, stay low, make sure they don't see you
Catch 'em bad, walk down, face 'em with that heater
The devil under your feet, you're on your way to see him (let's go)
Stretch me one, I can't sleep, bang out when I see you
Play with me, you can't sleep, we gunnin' to decease you
You won't have no case, rearrange your shape soon as they face you
You won't have no space, we in your section till we spray you

Put your mask on, yeah, they comin' out
Soon as they close that door, we just gon' walk down
They say we dead wrong 'cause we knocked him off
But he who got caught lackin', tell that b*tch that that's his fault
If we draw down, guns get let off
At all them clowns, including his spouse
Kept that blick inside my drawers
Every time I walked to Dalton
I worked for Tim and sold CD's
You throw a diss and you get tossed
Say you ain't catch that, cross my name up, ain't no talking (yeah)
If they had a bang-out at the store, from my papa window, I could see it sparkin'
But I ain't seen that since Jordan Dixon made some n*ggas some targets
Big 40, got that shit on me in a stolo, n*gga knowin' that it's retarded
I spit that shit that cause a massacre at the party, believe that

I said right foot creep, ooh, I'm walking with that heater
Look around, stay low, make sure they don't see you
Catch 'em bad, walk down, face 'em with that heater
The devil under your feet, you're on your way to see him
Stretch me one, I can't sleep, bang out when I see you
Play with me, you can't sleep, we gunnin' to decease you
You won't have no case, rearrange your shape soon as they face you
You won't have no space, we in your section till we spray you

When I jump out the back, I'ma hit it
I'ma aim with the strap at his fitted
Throwin' out the murder bags in my city
Play-by-play while I'm standin' on Billy
Dirty Drac', take the top off the Hemi
Fully equipped it when we go on a mission
Take his face, I ain't showin' no pity
Closed case, tell them all good riddance
Zombieland where the dogs can scent it
Sprinter van and we all be in it
Catch him first, get a raw percentage
If you want, I put a coffin in it
I could get you one from inside my home
I just want to check the b*tch out for attendance
Tell them niggas I say f*ck 'em all
And I'ma kill all you b*tches (that's on your mama, b*tch)

I said right foot creep, ooh, I'm walking with that heater
Look around, stay low, make sure they don't see you
Catch 'em bad, walk down, face 'em with that heater
The devil under your feet, you're on your way to see him
Stretch me one, I can't sleep, bang out when I see you
Play with me, you can't sleep, we gunnin' to decease you
You won't have no case, rearrange your shape soon as they face you
You won't have no space, we in your section till we spray you

(Who made this shit?)
(TayTayMadeTheBeat)

Title: Right Foot Creep
Artist: YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Album: Right Foot Creep
Dirilis: 2020

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

Konser BLACKPINK di Jakarta Digelar 2 Hari, Intip Bocoran Harga Tiketnya

28 Oktober 2022, 17:33 WIB
PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

PAS Band Lolos dari Jerat DCDC Pengadilan Musik

28 Oktober 2022, 12:23 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:29 WIB
Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB
39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

26 Oktober 2022, 18:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

26 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Pemprov Jawa Barat Akan Membentuk Satgas Penanganan Gangguan Gagal Ginjal Akut
2

Pj Gubernur DKI Heru Budi Mengaku Belum Terpikirkan Bentuk TGUPP
3

KAI Daop 1 Jakarta Buka Suara Soal Penyiraman Kuah Odeng yang Dialami Petugas Stasiun Gambir
4

Berulah Lagi, Rizky Billar Cekcok dengan Tetangga Komplek Usai Bawa Mobil Ngebut: Jangan Gitu, Situ Ngontrak
5

Iwan Bule Mangkir dari Penyidikan Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Polda Jatim Ungkap Potensi Tersangka Baru
6

Hendra Kurniawan dan Agus Nurpatria Bantah Keterangan AKBP Ari Cahya Nugraha Soal Perintah Skrining CCTV
7

NATO: Vladimir Putin Tumbang Lawan Ukraina di Medan Perang
8

5 Rekomendasi HP Gaming Murah, yang Cocok Diburu Saat Harbolnas 11.11
9

Otoritas Moneter Singapura Memperkirakan Inflasi Negara Tersebut Akan Tetap Tinggi pada Tahun Depan
10

Daftar Lengkap 198 Obat Sirup Aman Dikonsumsi Versi BPOM, Tidak Mengandung Cemaran EG dan DEG

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita Subang

Wajib Ditonton! Link Streaming Voli Subang vs Bogor, Hampir Terjadi Kontak Fisik Duel Cabor Voli Porprov Jabar

Wajib Ditonton! Link Streaming Voli Subang vs Bogor, Hampir Terjadi Kontak Fisik Duel Cabor Voli Porprov Jabar

29 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Bersiap Terima Panggilan Menarik

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Bersiap Terima Panggilan Menarik

29 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Trans TV, Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 : Dunia Punya Cerita, Keluarga Sonfai, Kuali Barbar

Jadwal Acara Trans TV, Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 : Dunia Punya Cerita, Keluarga Sonfai, Kuali Barbar

29 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Potensi Hujan di Empat Wilayah Ini

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Potensi Hujan di Empat Wilayah Ini

29 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

29 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Irjen Andi Rian Diduga Terlibat Pemerasan, KPUHD: Kok Bisa Orang Kontroversi Begitu Jadi Kapolda?

Irjen Andi Rian Diduga Terlibat Pemerasan, KPUHD: Kok Bisa Orang Kontroversi Begitu Jadi Kapolda?

29 Oktober 2022, 01:59 WIB

Kabar Banten

30 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Arab yang Simpel Dua Kata, yang Bermakna Bijaksana, Dermawan hingga Pemimpin

30 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Arab yang Simpel Dua Kata, yang Bermakna Bijaksana, Dermawan hingga Pemimpin

29 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Jadwal Sholat 5 Waktu Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Tegal dan Sekitarnya Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Secara Lengkap

Jadwal Sholat 5 Waktu Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Tegal dan Sekitarnya Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 Secara Lengkap

29 Oktober 2022, 01:33 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Info Selebriti Terkini Nikita Mirzani di Penjara Rutan Kelas IIB Serang Borong 700 Pizza

Info Selebriti Terkini Nikita Mirzani di Penjara Rutan Kelas IIB Serang Borong 700 Pizza

29 Oktober 2022, 01:32 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

FRENCH OPEN 2022: Jonatan Christie Gagal ke Semifinal Karena Cedera, Kodai Naraoka Tersenyum Miris

FRENCH OPEN 2022: Jonatan Christie Gagal ke Semifinal Karena Cedera, Kodai Naraoka Tersenyum Miris

29 Oktober 2022, 01:31 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Berikut Chord dan Lirik Lagu Tidurlah Intan dari Sundari Soekotjo

Berikut Chord dan Lirik Lagu Tidurlah Intan dari Sundari Soekotjo

29 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Jadwal Acara Indosiar HARI INI Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022: Pintu Berkah Siang Tayang 15 Menit Lebih Awal

Jadwal Acara Indosiar HARI INI Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022: Pintu Berkah Siang Tayang 15 Menit Lebih Awal

29 Oktober 2022, 01:29 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Anda Kurang Bersemangat, Hindari Hal Itu!

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Anda Kurang Bersemangat, Hindari Hal Itu!

29 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Cilacap Update

Link Live Streaming Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022 di Vidio

Link Live Streaming Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022 di Vidio

29 Oktober 2022, 01:21 WIB

Utara Times

Link Live Streaming TV Online Valencia vs Barcelona Pekan 12, Kick Off 30 Oktober 2022

Link Live Streaming TV Online Valencia vs Barcelona Pekan 12, Kick Off 30 Oktober 2022

29 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Kaesang Pangarep dan Erina Gudono Bagikan Momen Prewedding!

Kaesang Pangarep dan Erina Gudono Bagikan Momen Prewedding!

29 Oktober 2022, 01:17 WIB

Kabar Banten

10 Kepribadian Perempuan Zodiak Capricorn yang Paling Menonjol, Salah Satunya Penyabar

10 Kepribadian Perempuan Zodiak Capricorn yang Paling Menonjol, Salah Satunya Penyabar

29 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Berita Subang

Seru Nih! Link Streaming Voli Porprov Jabar Tim Putra Kabupaten Bekasi Tundukkan Atlet Volleyball Kota Bandung

Seru Nih! Link Streaming Voli Porprov Jabar Tim Putra Kabupaten Bekasi Tundukkan Atlet Volleyball Kota Bandung

29 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Gambar 'Tempe Mendoan' Terpampang di Laman Google, Berikut Bahan dan Cara Pembuatan ala Penjual Gorengan

Gambar 'Tempe Mendoan' Terpampang di Laman Google, Berikut Bahan dan Cara Pembuatan ala Penjual Gorengan

29 Oktober 2022, 01:09 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Google Pasang Ikon Baru 'Tempe Mendoan', Begini Sejarah Olahan Makanan Khas Indonesia yang Fenomenal

Google Pasang Ikon Baru 'Tempe Mendoan', Begini Sejarah Olahan Makanan Khas Indonesia yang Fenomenal

29 Oktober 2022, 01:04 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada Tanah Air Beta, Kuali Barbar, Film Bioskop Trans TV

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022, Ada Tanah Air Beta, Kuali Barbar, Film Bioskop Trans TV

29 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Vitamin yang Wajib Dikonsumsi Selama Musim Hujan, Menjaga Daya Tahan Tubuh

Vitamin yang Wajib Dikonsumsi Selama Musim Hujan, Menjaga Daya Tahan Tubuh

29 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Valencia vs Barcelona di La Liga Pekan 12, Lengkap Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain

Prediksi Valencia vs Barcelona di La Liga Pekan 12, Lengkap Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain

29 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Kembali Normal

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 29 Oktober 2022: Kembali Normal

29 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 : Radha Khrisna, Suami Pengganti, Sinema Horror Dorm

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Sabtu, 29 Oktober 2022 : Radha Khrisna, Suami Pengganti, Sinema Horror Dorm

29 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB