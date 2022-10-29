Lirik Right Foot Creep - YoungBoy Never Broke Again dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Right Foot Creep - YoungBoy Never Broke Again
(Who made this shit?)
(TayTayMadeTheBeat)
I said right foot creep, ooh, I'm walking with that heater
Look around, stay low, make sure they don't see you
Catch 'em bad, walk down, face 'em with that heater
The devil under your feet, you're on your way to see him (let's go)
Stretch me one, I can't sleep, bang out when I see you
Play with me, you can't sleep, we gunnin' to decease you
You won't have no case, rearrange your shape soon as they face you
You won't have no space, we in your section till we spray you
Put your mask on, yeah, they comin' out
Soon as they close that door, we just gon' walk down
They say we dead wrong 'cause we knocked him off
But he who got caught lackin', tell that b*tch that that's his fault
If we draw down, guns get let off
At all them clowns, including his spouse
Kept that blick inside my drawers
Every time I walked to Dalton
I worked for Tim and sold CD's
You throw a diss and you get tossed
Say you ain't catch that, cross my name up, ain't no talking (yeah)
If they had a bang-out at the store, from my papa window, I could see it sparkin'
But I ain't seen that since Jordan Dixon made some n*ggas some targets
Big 40, got that shit on me in a stolo, n*gga knowin' that it's retarded
I spit that shit that cause a massacre at the party, believe that
When I jump out the back, I'ma hit it
I'ma aim with the strap at his fitted
Throwin' out the murder bags in my city
Play-by-play while I'm standin' on Billy
Dirty Drac', take the top off the Hemi
Fully equipped it when we go on a mission
Take his face, I ain't showin' no pity
Closed case, tell them all good riddance
Zombieland where the dogs can scent it
Sprinter van and we all be in it
Catch him first, get a raw percentage
If you want, I put a coffin in it
I could get you one from inside my home
I just want to check the b*tch out for attendance
Tell them niggas I say f*ck 'em all
And I'ma kill all you b*tches (that's on your mama, b*tch)
Title: Right Foot Creep
Artist: YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Album: Right Foot Creep
Dirilis: 2020
