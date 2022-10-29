Lirik Hello Goodbye - YB Feat Heiakim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Hello Goodbye - YB Feat Heiakim
I hope you die as soon
As possible cause I hate your attitude
When you got things to do
You still open dota 2
I hope you choke and die
I'm not supposed to say this cause
When I look you in the eye
You look pretty much like me
Much like me
It's just 'tween you and me
We're not meant to speak to each other like this
Pararap pap pap
Pap pap pa ra
I'm so tired talking to
This psychedelic who washed my mind away
If I can make you go for good
The sun will shining thru
I hope you choke and die
I'm not supposed to say this cause
When I look you in the eye
You look pretty much like me
Much like me
I hope you die as soon
As possible cause I hate your attitude
When you got things to do
You still open dota 2
I hope you choke and die
I'm not supposed to say this cause
When I look you in the eye
You look pretty much like me
Much like me
Artikel Pilihan