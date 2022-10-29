Lirik Lagu Nightmare – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Nightmare – Avenged Sevenfold

Nightmare

Now your nightmare comes to life

Dragged you down below, down to the devil's show

To be his guest forever (peace of mind is less than never)

Hate to twist your mind, but God ain't on your side

An old acquaintance severed (burn the world your last endeavor)

Flesh is burning, you can smell it in the air

'Cause men like you have such an easy soul to steal (steal)

So stand in line while they ink numbers in your head

You're now a slave until the end of time here

Nothing stops the madness turning

Haunting, yearning, pull the trigger

You should've known the price of evil

And it hurts to know that you belong here, yeah

Ooh, it's your fuckin' nightmare

While your nightmare comes to life

Can't wake up in sweat, 'cause it ain't over yet

Still dancin' with your demons (victim of your own creation)

Beyond the will to fight, where all that's wrong is right

Where hate don't need a reason (loathing self-assassination)

You've been lied to just to rape you of your sight

And now they have the nerve to tell you how to feel (feel)

So sedated as they medicate your brain

And while you slowly go insane they tell you

Given with the best intentions

Help you with your complications

You should've known the price of evil

And it hurts to know that you belong here, yeah

No one to call, everybody to fear

Your tragic fate is lookin' so clear, yeah

Ooh, it's your fuckin' nightmare

Ha, ha, ha, ha

Fight (fight), not to fail (fail), not to fall (fall)

Or you'll end up like the others

Die (die), die again (die), drenched in sin (sin)

With no respect for another

Oh

Down (down), feel the fire (fire), feel the hate (hate)

Your pain is what we desire

Lost (lost), hit the wall (wall), watch you crawl (crawl)

Such a replaceable liar

And I know you hear their voices (calling from above)

And I know they may seem real (these signals of love)

But our life's made up of choices (some without appeal)

They took for granted your soul

And it's ours now to steal

As your nightmare comes to life

You should've known the price of evil

And it hurts to know that you belong here, yeah

No one to call, everybody to fear

Your tragic fate is looking so clear, yeah

Ooh, it's your fuckin' nightmare

Credit