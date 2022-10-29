Lirik Lagu All My Little Words - The Magnetiz Fields dan Fakta di Baliknya

All My Little Words - The Magnetiz Fields
You are a splendid butterfly
It is your wings that make you beautiful
And I could make you fly away (I could make you fly away)
But I could never make you stay
You said you were in love with me (you said you were in love with me)
Both of us know that that's impossible
And I could make you rue the day (I could make you rue the day)
But I could never make you stay
Not for all the tea in China
Not if I could sing like a bird
Not for all North Carolina
Not for all my little words
Not if I could write for you
The sweetest song you ever heard
It doesn't matter what I'll do
Not for all my little words
Now that you've made me want to die
You tell me that you're unboyfriendable
And I could make you pay and pay (I could make you pay and pay)
But I could never make you stay
Not for all the tea in China
Not if I could sing like a bird
Not for all North Carolina
Not for all my little words
Not if I could write for you
The sweetest song you ever heard
It doesn't matter what I'll do (it doesn't matter what I'll do)
Not for all my little words
It doesn't matter what I'll do (it doesn't matter what I'll do)
Not for all my little words
Fakta di Balik Lagu All My Little Words
Lagu All My Little Words dirilis pada tahun 1999 dan termasuk dalam album "69 Love Songs" dengan genre alternative indie, pop, dan rock.
Dalam lagu ini, The Magnetics Fields mempertahankan suasana lembut yang melankolis. Kemudian muncul balada tentang seorang pria yang tidak mampu menghentikan minat cintanya untuk meninggalkan kekasihnya.
Namun, dengan gaya khas Merritt yang ironis, hanya paduan suara yang menyebutkan gerakan manis untuk memenangkan mereka kembali. Dalam lagu ini, Shirley Simms merupakan vokal latar. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***
