Lirik Lagu All My Little Words - The Magnetiz Fields dan Fakta di Baliknya

All My Little Words - The Magnetiz Fields

You are a splendid butterfly

It is your wings that make you beautiful

And I could make you fly away (I could make you fly away)

But I could never make you stay

You said you were in love with me (you said you were in love with me)

Both of us know that that's impossible

And I could make you rue the day (I could make you rue the day)

But I could never make you stay

Not for all the tea in China

Not if I could sing like a bird

Not for all North Carolina

Not for all my little words

Not if I could write for you

The sweetest song you ever heard

It doesn't matter what I'll do

Not for all my little words

Now that you've made me want to die

You tell me that you're unboyfriendable

And I could make you pay and pay (I could make you pay and pay)

But I could never make you stay

Not for all the tea in China

Not if I could sing like a bird

Not for all North Carolina

Not for all my little words

Not if I could write for you

The sweetest song you ever heard

It doesn't matter what I'll do (it doesn't matter what I'll do)

Not for all my little words

It doesn't matter what I'll do (it doesn't matter what I'll do)

Not for all my little words

Fakta di Balik Lagu All My Little Words

Lagu All My Little Words dirilis pada tahun 1999 dan termasuk dalam album "69 Love Songs" dengan genre alternative indie, pop, dan rock.

Dalam lagu ini, The Magnetics Fields mempertahankan suasana lembut yang melankolis. Kemudian muncul balada tentang seorang pria yang tidak mampu menghentikan minat cintanya untuk meninggalkan kekasihnya.

Namun, dengan gaya khas Merritt yang ironis, hanya paduan suara yang menyebutkan gerakan manis untuk memenangkan mereka kembali. Dalam lagu ini, Shirley Simms merupakan vokal latar. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***