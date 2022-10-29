Lirik Lagu Less and Less - Matt Maltese dan Fakta di Baliknya

We make an end
It seems short-sighted
But in all defense
We were damn young
And unspent
Making choices with our innocence
And October ends
We grow closer to our other friends
Where I sat beside you
I sit now, reflect
And walk by buildings
Til it makes no sense
And I know you should take yourself
Feel the rhythm life goes on again
Though I ain't sure it's really how we meant
I'll feel settled in a simple sense
Cause I think of you
Less and less
See the grey fruit moon
By the willows
Where you clutched my youth
I recall the end we always knew
We drift apart
But It's the right way through
Yes, I know
You should take yourself
Feel the rhythm life goes on again
Though I ain't sure it's really how we meant
I'll feel settled in a simple sense
Cause I think of you
Less and less
And though it's fading with time
I remember the warm nights
With love in your eyes
Passing the days
Watching rains as it dries
Staring at your eyes
I know it's the time
You should take yourself
See the daylight and the change that spins
Though I ain't sure I'll ever feel nothing
I'll feel settled in a simple sense
Cause I think of you
Less and less
Judul lagu: Less and Less
Album: Bad Contestant
