Lirik Lagu Less and Less - Matt Maltese dan Fakta di Baliknya

Less and Less – Matt Maltese

We make an end

It seems short-sighted

But in all defense

We were damn young

And unspent

Making choices with our innocence

And October ends

We grow closer to our other friends

Where I sat beside you

I sit now, reflect

And walk by buildings

Til it makes no sense

And I know you should take yourself

Feel the rhythm life goes on again

Though I ain't sure it's really how we meant

I'll feel settled in a simple sense

Cause I think of you

Less and less

See the grey fruit moon

By the willows

Where you clutched my youth

I recall the end we always knew

We drift apart

But It's the right way through

Yes, I know

You should take yourself

Feel the rhythm life goes on again

Though I ain't sure it's really how we meant

I'll feel settled in a simple sense

Cause I think of you

Less and less

And though it's fading with time

I remember the warm nights

With love in your eyes

Passing the days

Watching rains as it dries

Staring at your eyes

I know it's the time

You should take yourself

See the daylight and the change that spins

Though I ain't sure I'll ever feel nothing

I'll feel settled in a simple sense

Cause I think of you

Less and less

Judul lagu: Less and Less

Album: Bad Contestant