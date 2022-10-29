Lirik Lagu Star – Nadin Amizah dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Star – Nadin Amizah

Lend me your palm

I have brought you a star

As bright as who you are

But not enough as lovely as what you are

They can grant me a wish

And guide me home when I have to

But you're the one

Iy one I pray for and the sanctuary

I will go back to

I might have to return you to the sky tonight

But now it feels like you make everything alright

I might have never told you but with you

Feels like everything is right

Whisper me a kiss

You can draw me your dreams

It's safe inside this tiny house

Where we both understand of who we are

I might have to return you to the sky tonight

But now it feels like you make everything alright

I might have never told you but with you

Feels like everything is right

Feels like everything is right

Feels like everything is right

Credit

Artis: Nadin Amizah

Album : —star.

Dirilis: 2019

Penulis lagu: Nadin Amizah, Natania Karin

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Star

Setelah mengeluarkan 2 single dengan bahasa Indonesia, Rumpang dan Sorai. Kini Nadin Amizah kembali mengeluarkan single berjudul Star.

Lagu ini terdengar lebih deep dengan rangkaian lirik dari Nadin yang dinyanyikan diiringi dengan ukulele.

“I have brought you a star. As bright as who you are. But not enough as lovely as what you are” adalah salah satu bait dari lagu Star yang menunjukkan bahwa kepiawaian Nadin dalam menulis lirik tidak bisa dipandang sebelah mata.