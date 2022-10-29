Lirik Lagu Star – Nadin Amizah dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Star – Nadin Amizah
Lend me your palm
I have brought you a star
As bright as who you are
But not enough as lovely as what you are
They can grant me a wish
And guide me home when I have to
But you're the one
Iy one I pray for and the sanctuary
I will go back to
I might have to return you to the sky tonight
But now it feels like you make everything alright
I might have never told you but with you
Feels like everything is right
Whisper me a kiss
You can draw me your dreams
It's safe inside this tiny house
Where we both understand of who we are
I might have to return you to the sky tonight
But now it feels like you make everything alright
I might have never told you but with you
Feels like everything is right
Feels like everything is right
Feels like everything is right
Credit
Artis: Nadin Amizah
Album : —star.
Dirilis: 2019
Penulis lagu: Nadin Amizah, Natania Karin
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Star
Setelah mengeluarkan 2 single dengan bahasa Indonesia, Rumpang dan Sorai. Kini Nadin Amizah kembali mengeluarkan single berjudul Star.
Lagu ini terdengar lebih deep dengan rangkaian lirik dari Nadin yang dinyanyikan diiringi dengan ukulele.
“I have brought you a star. As bright as who you are. But not enough as lovely as what you are” adalah salah satu bait dari lagu Star yang menunjukkan bahwa kepiawaian Nadin dalam menulis lirik tidak bisa dipandang sebelah mata.
