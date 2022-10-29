Lirik Lagu As the World Caves In - Matt Maltese dan Fakta di Baliknya

As the World Caves In – Matt Maltese

My feet are aching

And your back is pretty tired

And we've drunk a couple bottles, babe

And set our grief aside

The papers say it's doomsday

The button has been pressed

We're gonna nuke each other up, boys

'Til old Satan stands impressed

And here it is, our final night alive

And as the earth burns to the ground

Oh, girl, it's you that I lie with

As the atom bomb locks in

Oh, it's you I watch TV with

As the world, as the world caves in

You put your final suit on

I paint my fingernails

Oh, we're going out in style, babe

And everything's on sale

We creep up on extinction

I pull your arms right in

I weep and say, "Goodnight, love"

While my organs pack it in

And here it is, our final night alive

And as the earth burns to the ground

Oh, girl, it's you that I lie with

As the atom bomb locks in

Oh, it's you I watch TV with

As the world, as the world caves

Oh, it's you that I lie with

As the atom bomb locks in

Yes, it's you I welcome death with

As the world, as the world caves in

Fakta di Balik Lagu As the World Caves In