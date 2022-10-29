Lirik Lagu As the World Caves In - Matt Maltese dan Fakta di Baliknya

As the World Caves In – Matt Maltese
My feet are aching
And your back is pretty tired
And we've drunk a couple bottles, babe
And set our grief aside
The papers say it's doomsday
The button has been pressed
We're gonna nuke each other up, boys
'Til old Satan stands impressed
And here it is, our final night alive
And as the earth burns to the ground
Oh, girl, it's you that I lie with
As the atom bomb locks in
Oh, it's you I watch TV with
As the world, as the world caves in
You put your final suit on
I paint my fingernails
Oh, we're going out in style, babe
And everything's on sale
We creep up on extinction
I pull your arms right in
I weep and say, "Goodnight, love"
While my organs pack it in
And here it is, our final night alive
And as the earth burns to the ground
Oh, girl, it's you that I lie with
As the atom bomb locks in
Oh, it's you I watch TV with
As the world, as the world caves
Oh, it's you that I lie with
As the atom bomb locks in
Yes, it's you I welcome death with
As the world, as the world caves in
Fakta di Balik Lagu As the World Caves In
