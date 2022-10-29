Lirik Lagu Dear Diary – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dear Diary – Mocca

Dear Diary

Let me tell you about my story

I know it's rather sad

But that's the way I feel

Dear Diary

I don't if this is right or wrong

Starting thinking of leaving him

But I'm afraid it might hurt him

All I want is for everything in the right place

And everyone is happy

Is it too much ask for

All I want is for everything in the right place

So everyone is happy

Is that too much ask for

Dear Diary

Strong is not exactly the right words

Started thinking of leaving him

But I'm afraid it might hurt him

All I want is for everything in the right place

So everyone is happy

Is it too much ask for

All I want is for everything in the right place

So everyone is happy

Is that too much ask for

Dear Diary

Strong is not exactly the right word

I don't know what to do now

Confusion is all over me

Credit

Artis: Mocca