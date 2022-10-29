Lirik Lagu Dear Diary – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dear Diary – Mocca
Dear Diary
Let me tell you about my story
I know it's rather sad
But that's the way I feel
Dear Diary
I don't if this is right or wrong
Starting thinking of leaving him
But I'm afraid it might hurt him
All I want is for everything in the right place
And everyone is happy
Is it too much ask for
All I want is for everything in the right place
So everyone is happy
Is that too much ask for
Dear Diary
Strong is not exactly the right words
Started thinking of leaving him
But I'm afraid it might hurt him
All I want is for everything in the right place
So everyone is happy
Is it too much ask for
All I want is for everything in the right place
So everyone is happy
Is that too much ask for
Dear Diary
Strong is not exactly the right word
I don't know what to do now
Confusion is all over me
Credit
Artis: Mocca
