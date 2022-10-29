Lirik Lagu Ocean - Teddy Adhitya feat. Danilla dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ocean - Teddy Adhitya feat. Danilla
it's hard for me to find another home
'Cause you've been livin' in my heart a long time
It's crazy how I want you here right now
So we can talk about a whole different life
You love me when the lights out
See me with your eyes closed
How dare we let fall?
Let's love like the ocean, ooh
That moves in slow motion, ooh
Let go all emotion, ooh
Let's love like the ocean, ooh
I might be sympathize about myself for
Bein' such a worry, feelin' kinda lonely
And it's really hard for me to calm
If I know that I will lose someone I'd like to be with
Someone is you
Let's love like the ocean, ooh
That moves in slow motion, ooh
Let go all emotion, ooh
Let's love like the ocean, ooh
Credit:
Title: Ocean
Artis: Teddy Adhitya dan Danilla
Dirilis: 2022
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Ocean – Teddy Adhitya feat. Danilla
Lagu Ocean merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Teddy Adhitya yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2022. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:43 menit ini diproduseri oleh Teddy Adhitya dan pada lagu ini Teddy Adhitya berkolaborasi bersama penyanyi bernama Danilla.
Teddy Adhitya adalah seorang ,penyanyi, penulis lagu, yang berasal dari Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta yang lahir pada 21 Juni 1991.
Artikel Pilihan