Lirik Lagu Ocean - Teddy Adhitya feat. Danilla dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ocean - Teddy Adhitya feat. Danilla

it's hard for me to find another home

'Cause you've been livin' in my heart a long time

It's crazy how I want you here right now

So we can talk about a whole different life

You love me when the lights out

See me with your eyes closed

How dare we let fall?

Let's love like the ocean, ooh

That moves in slow motion, ooh

Let go all emotion, ooh

Let's love like the ocean, ooh

I might be sympathize about myself for

Bein' such a worry, feelin' kinda lonely

And it's really hard for me to calm

If I know that I will lose someone I'd like to be with

Someone is you

Let's love like the ocean, ooh

That moves in slow motion, ooh

Let go all emotion, ooh

Let's love like the ocean, ooh

Credit:

Title: Ocean

Artis: Teddy Adhitya dan Danilla

Dirilis: 2022

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Ocean – Teddy Adhitya feat. Danilla

Lagu Ocean merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Teddy Adhitya yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2022. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:43 menit ini diproduseri oleh Teddy Adhitya dan pada lagu ini Teddy Adhitya berkolaborasi bersama penyanyi bernama Danilla.

Teddy Adhitya adalah seorang ,penyanyi, penulis lagu, yang berasal dari Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta yang lahir pada 21 Juni 1991.