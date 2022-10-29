Lirik Lagu Little Me - Teddy Adhitya feat. Petra Sihombing dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Litte Me - Teddy Adhitya
Take me out break me down
Burn me up with the sun
I'm okay
I don't care
Little high little low
Little fast little slow
I'm not scared
I'm okay
The road is bumpy there I know
It hasn't been easy oh I know
I need to say this to myself
I hope I'll hear it for myself
Yes, I love you
And I care for all about you
All the thing that I put you through
Life's all about it
I blame me, I do
Some kind of taboo
I blame me, I do
Dark places I've been to
I'm sorry for the things I do
When I was someone else but you
I could've made time for you
I would've been 12
If I knew that it was okay to play
And I didn't have to take my father's place
It's some kind of taboo to talk about it
And I didn't mean to dig your grave about it
I just wanna tell you that I forgive you
I blame me, I do
Some kind of taboo
I blame me, I do
Dark places I've been to
Little high little low
Imagine my emotions go
But I'm still okay
I'm okay
Little fast little slow
Love will last all I know
I know me better
Who knew
I blame me, I do
Some kind of taboo
I blame me, I do
Dark places I've been to
All one me I know (stop blame me, I know)
But it's part of me too (make peace with me I know)
Stop blaming me, I do
Cause I'm bigger than what I do
Yes, I love you
And I care for
All about you
All the thing that I put you through
Life's all about it
Credit:
Title: Little Me
Artis: Teddy Adhitya
Dirilis: 2022
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Little Me – Teddy Adhitya feat. Petra Sihombing
Lagu Little Me merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Teddy Adhitya yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2022. Lagu yang berdurasi 4:45 menit ini diproduseri oleh Teddy Adhitya dan pada lagu ini Teddy Adhitya berkolaborasi dengan Petra Sihombinng seorang penyanyi dan penulis lagu.
Teddy Adhitya adalah seorang ,penyanyi, penulis lagu, yang berasal dari Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta yang lahir pada 21 Juni 1991.
