Lirik Lagu Little Me - Teddy Adhitya feat. Petra Sihombing dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Litte Me - Teddy Adhitya

Take me out break me down

Burn me up with the sun

I'm okay

I don't care

Little high little low

Little fast little slow

I'm not scared

I'm okay

The road is bumpy there I know

It hasn't been easy oh I know

I need to say this to myself

I hope I'll hear it for myself

Yes, I love you

And I care for all about you

All the thing that I put you through

Life's all about it

I blame me, I do

Some kind of taboo

I blame me, I do

Dark places I've been to

I'm sorry for the things I do

When I was someone else but you

I could've made time for you

I would've been 12

If I knew that it was okay to play

And I didn't have to take my father's place

It's some kind of taboo to talk about it

And I didn't mean to dig your grave about it

I just wanna tell you that I forgive you

I blame me, I do

Some kind of taboo

I blame me, I do

Dark places I've been to

Little high little low

Imagine my emotions go

But I'm still okay

I'm okay

Little fast little slow

Love will last all I know

I know me better

Who knew

I blame me, I do

Some kind of taboo

I blame me, I do

Dark places I've been to

All one me I know (stop blame me, I know)

But it's part of me too (make peace with me I know)

Stop blaming me, I do

Cause I'm bigger than what I do

Yes, I love you

And I care for

All about you

All the thing that I put you through

Life's all about it

Credit:

Title: Little Me

Artis: Teddy Adhitya

Dirilis: 2022

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Little Me – Teddy Adhitya feat. Petra Sihombing

Lagu Little Me merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Teddy Adhitya yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2022. Lagu yang berdurasi 4:45 menit ini diproduseri oleh Teddy Adhitya dan pada lagu ini Teddy Adhitya berkolaborasi dengan Petra Sihombinng seorang penyanyi dan penulis lagu.

Teddy Adhitya adalah seorang ,penyanyi, penulis lagu, yang berasal dari Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta yang lahir pada 21 Juni 1991.