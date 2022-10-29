Lirik Lagu Stay The Same - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Stay The Same
Hmm, my life is a mess
And I just sit around
Doin' nothin'
Starin' at the corner of a wall
Will I get through?
I doubt it
Hmm-mmm (hmm)
With you I'm whole
Even if we only sit around (hmm)
And do nothin'
You fill the hole in my chest
Promise I would never
Throw it all away
Hmm
Will you stay with me
In the hurricane?
Will you stay the same
If the weather don't change?
Hmm, mmm-mmh (hmm)
I need to know
When my hair turns grey (hmm)
You'd still love me
Dreamin' of a future and a home
Mmm-mmh, will I find you there?
Hmm
Will you stay with me
In the hurricane?
Will you stay the same
If the weather don't change?
Mmm-mmm, mmm-hmm
Hmm (tell me how to live another day)
Hmm (when your shadow is in my way?)
(I don't think I'm fine to let you go)
(Everything was fine when I'm alone with you last night)
Hmm
Will you stay with me
In the hurricane?
Will you stay the same
If the weather don't change?
Would you hold me tight
In my coldest night?
Would you stay the same (my way)
If the weather don't change?
Credit:
Title: Stay The Same
Artis: Teddy Adhitya
Dirilis: 2022
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu Stay The Same – Teddy Adhitya
Lagu Stay The Same merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Teddy Adhitya yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2022. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:15 menit ini ditulis dan diproduseri langsung oleh Teddy Adhitya.
Teddy Adhitya adalah seorang ,penyanyi, penulis lagu, yang berasal dari Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta yang lahir pada 21 Juni 1991.
Artikel Pilihan