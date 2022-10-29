Lirik Lagu Stay The Same - Teddy Adhitya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Stay The Same

Hmm, my life is a mess

And I just sit around

Doin' nothin'

Starin' at the corner of a wall

Will I get through?

I doubt it

Hmm-mmm (hmm)

With you I'm whole

Even if we only sit around (hmm)

And do nothin'

You fill the hole in my chest

Promise I would never

Throw it all away

Hmm

Will you stay with me

In the hurricane?

Will you stay the same

If the weather don't change?

Hmm, mmm-mmh (hmm)

I need to know

When my hair turns grey (hmm)

You'd still love me

Dreamin' of a future and a home

Mmm-mmh, will I find you there?

Hmm

Will you stay with me

In the hurricane?

Will you stay the same

If the weather don't change?

Mmm-mmm, mmm-hmm

Hmm (tell me how to live another day)

Hmm (when your shadow is in my way?)

(I don't think I'm fine to let you go)

(Everything was fine when I'm alone with you last night)

Hmm

Will you stay with me

In the hurricane?

Will you stay the same

If the weather don't change?

Would you hold me tight

In my coldest night?

Would you stay the same (my way)

If the weather don't change?

Credit:

Title: Stay The Same

Artis: Teddy Adhitya

Dirilis: 2022

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Stay The Same – Teddy Adhitya

Lagu Stay The Same merupakan salah satu lagu pemilik penyanyi Teddy Adhitya yang resmi diriilis pada tahun 2022. Lagu yang berdurasi 3:15 menit ini ditulis dan diproduseri langsung oleh Teddy Adhitya.

Teddy Adhitya adalah seorang ,penyanyi, penulis lagu, yang berasal dari Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta yang lahir pada 21 Juni 1991.