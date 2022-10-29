Lirik Lagu Another Love – Tom Odell dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Another Love – Tom Odell

I wanna take you somewhere so you know I care

But it's so cold and I don't know where

I brought you daffodils on a pretty string

But they won't flower like they did last spring

And I wanna kiss you, make you feel alright

I'm just so tired to share my nights

I wanna cry and I wanna love

But all my tears have been used up

On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up

On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up

On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up, up

And if somebody hurts you, I wanna fight

But my hands been broken one too many times

So I'll use my voice, I'll be so fucking rude

Words they always win, but I know I'll lose

And I'd sing a song, that'd be just ours

But I sang 'em all to another heart

And I wanna cry, I wanna learn to love

But all my tears have been used up

On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up

On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up

On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up, up

Oh, need a love, now

My heart is thinking of

I wanna sing a song, that'd be just ours

But I sang 'em all to another heart

And I wanna cry, I wanna fall in love

But all my tears have been used up

On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up

On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up

On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up, up