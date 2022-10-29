Lirik Lagu Another Love – Tom Odell dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB
Tom Odell
Tom Odell /YouTube/Tom Odell

Lirik Lagu Another Love – Tom Odell

I wanna take you somewhere so you know I care
But it's so cold and I don't know where
I brought you daffodils on a pretty string
But they won't flower like they did last spring

And I wanna kiss you, make you feel alright
I'm just so tired to share my nights
I wanna cry and I wanna love
But all my tears have been used up

On another love, another love
All my tears have been used up
On another love, another love
All my tears have been used up
On another love, another love
All my tears have been used up, up

And if somebody hurts you, I wanna fight
But my hands been broken one too many times
So I'll use my voice, I'll be so fucking rude
Words they always win, but I know I'll lose

And I'd sing a song, that'd be just ours
But I sang 'em all to another heart
And I wanna cry, I wanna learn to love
But all my tears have been used up

On another love, another love
All my tears have been used up
On another love, another love
All my tears have been used up
On another love, another love
All my tears have been used up, up

Oh, need a love, now
My heart is thinking of

I wanna sing a song, that'd be just ours
But I sang 'em all to another heart
And I wanna cry, I wanna fall in love
But all my tears have been used up

On another love, another love
All my tears have been used up
On another love, another love
All my tears have been used up
On another love, another love
All my tears have been used up, up

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

