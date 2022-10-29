Lirik Lagu Hold Me – Tom Odell dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hold Me – Tom Odell
I shouldn't say it, but I'm starting to think I care
I've had a drink, you probably think my judgement isn't clear
And it's getting late now, we're a long way from our homes
Before you leave, before you grieve, there's one thing you should know
When you hold me, when you hold me in your arms
Oh, when you hold me, yeah I can feel your heart
When you hold me, when you hold me in your arms
Oh, when you hold me, yeah I can feel your heart beating
Suddenly I'm standing on a treetop up so high
And all the songs, and all the poems, suddenly they're right
And I'm dumbfounded by the breaths of your self control
But I don't care 'cause you're here, and you and I both know
When you hold me, when you hold me in your arms
Oh, when you hold me, yeah I'm picking out the stars
When you hold me, when you hold me in your arms
Oh, when you hold me, yeah I can feel your heart beating
Oh, when you hold me, hold me in your arms
Hold me, I can feel your heart
Hold me, when you hold me in your arms
Hold me, yeah I can feel your heart
When you hold me, hold me in your arms
Oh, when you hold me, I can feel your heart
Oh, when you hold me, when you hold me in your arms
Oh, when you hold me, yeah I can feel your heart beating
Credit
Artis: Tom Odell
Album: Long Way Down
