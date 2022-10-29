Lirik Lagu Hold Me – Tom Odell dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hold Me – Tom Odell

I shouldn't say it, but I'm starting to think I care

I've had a drink, you probably think my judgement isn't clear

And it's getting late now, we're a long way from our homes

Before you leave, before you grieve, there's one thing you should know

When you hold me, when you hold me in your arms

Oh, when you hold me, yeah I can feel your heart

When you hold me, when you hold me in your arms

Oh, when you hold me, yeah I can feel your heart beating

Suddenly I'm standing on a treetop up so high

And all the songs, and all the poems, suddenly they're right

And I'm dumbfounded by the breaths of your self control

But I don't care 'cause you're here, and you and I both know

When you hold me, when you hold me in your arms

Oh, when you hold me, yeah I'm picking out the stars

When you hold me, when you hold me in your arms

Oh, when you hold me, yeah I can feel your heart beating

Oh, when you hold me, hold me in your arms

Hold me, I can feel your heart

Hold me, when you hold me in your arms

Hold me, yeah I can feel your heart

When you hold me, hold me in your arms

Oh, when you hold me, I can feel your heart

Oh, when you hold me, when you hold me in your arms

Oh, when you hold me, yeah I can feel your heart beating

Credit

Artis: Tom Odell

Album: Long Way Down