Lirik Lagu It’s Time - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

It’s Time - Imagine Dragons

So, this is what you meant when you said that you were spent?

And now it's time to build from the bottom of the pit

Right to the top, don't hold back

Packing my bags and giving the academy a rain-check

I don't ever wanna let you down

I don't ever wanna leave this town

'Cause after all

This city never sleeps at night

It's time to begin, isn't it?

I get a little bit bigger, but then I'll admit

I'm just the same as I was

Now, don't you understand

That I'm never changing who I am?

So, this is where you fell, and I am left to sell?

The path to heaven runs through miles of clouded hell

Right to the top, don't look back

Turning to rags and giving the commodities a rain-check

I don't ever wanna let you down

I don't ever wanna leave this town

'Cause after all

This city never sleeps at night

It's time to begin, isn't it?

I get a little bit bigger, but then I'll admit

I'm just the same as I was

Now, don't you understand

That I'm never changing who I am?

It's time to begin, isn't it?

I get a little bit bigger, but then I'll admit

I'm just the same as I was

Now, don't you understand

That I'm never changing who I am?

This road never looked so lonely

This house doesn't burn down slowly

To ashes, to ashes