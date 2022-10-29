Lirik Lagu Feels Like Falling in Love - The XCERTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Feels Like Falling in Love - The XCERTS

Hey!

Keep yourself safe, keep yourself safe she said

You broke your own heart but there's no need to lose your head

Hey!

Keep yourself sane, keep yourself sane he said

You've gotta give up, give up, give up the dark to start again

And it feels like falling in, falling in love

Yeah it feels like falling in, falling in, falling in love

Could save me tonight?

Hey!

Keep the lights on, keep the lights on I said

I wanna see you, not the shadows beneath my bed

Hey!

Keep your heart strong, keep your heart strong they said

And don't you give up, give up, give up on running wild again

And it feels like falling in, falling in love

Yeah it feels like falling in, falling in, falling in love

And I've been running in, running in circles, in circles and wasting my, wasting my time

Yeah it feels like falling in, falling in, falling in love

Come save me tonight

Believe in, believe in, wild heart dreamin'

Believe in, believe in you ‘cause you’re broke and not broken

Believe in, believe in, believe in wild heart dreamin’

So tell me, tell me

That love can save me tonight

Hey!