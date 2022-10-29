Lirik Lagu Feels Like Falling in Love - The XCERTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Feels Like Falling in Love - The XCERTS
Hey!
Keep yourself safe, keep yourself safe she said
You broke your own heart but there's no need to lose your head
Hey!
Keep yourself sane, keep yourself sane he said
You've gotta give up, give up, give up the dark to start again
And it feels like falling in, falling in love
Yeah it feels like falling in, falling in, falling in love
Could save me tonight?
Hey!
Keep the lights on, keep the lights on I said
I wanna see you, not the shadows beneath my bed
Hey!
Keep your heart strong, keep your heart strong they said
And don't you give up, give up, give up on running wild again
And it feels like falling in, falling in love
Yeah it feels like falling in, falling in, falling in love
And I've been running in, running in circles, in circles and wasting my, wasting my time
Yeah it feels like falling in, falling in, falling in love
Come save me tonight
Believe in, believe in, wild heart dreamin'
Believe in, believe in you ‘cause you’re broke and not broken
Believe in, believe in, believe in wild heart dreamin’
So tell me, tell me
That love can save me tonight
Hey!
