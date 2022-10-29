Lirik Lagu Grow Old with Me – Tom Odell dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Grow Old with Me – Tom Odell
I can feel you breathing
With your hair on my skin
As we lie here within
The night
I'll pull the sheets
When it's cold on your feet
Cuz you'll fall back to sleep
Every time
Grow old with me
Let us share what we see
And oh the best it could be
Just you and I
And our hands they might age
And our bodies will change
But we'll still be the same
As we are
We'll still sing our song
When our hair ain't so blonde
And our children have sung
We were right
They'll sing
Grow old with me
Let us share what we see
And oh the best it could be
Just you and I
And the hairs they stand up
And my feet start to thump
Yer the feeling is dreaming
Around
You'll be the one
Make me hurt, make me come
Make me feel like I'm real
And alive
Grow old with me
Let us share what we see
And oh the best it could be
Just you and I
