Lirik Lagu Grow Old with Me – Tom Odell dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Grow Old with Me – Tom Odell

I can feel you breathing

With your hair on my skin

As we lie here within

The night

I'll pull the sheets

When it's cold on your feet

Cuz you'll fall back to sleep

Every time

Grow old with me

Let us share what we see

And oh the best it could be

Just you and I

And our hands they might age

And our bodies will change

But we'll still be the same

As we are

We'll still sing our song

When our hair ain't so blonde

And our children have sung

We were right

They'll sing

Grow old with me

Let us share what we see

And oh the best it could be

Just you and I

And the hairs they stand up

And my feet start to thump

Yer the feeling is dreaming

Around

You'll be the one

Make me hurt, make me come

Make me feel like I'm real

And alive

Grow old with me

Let us share what we see

And oh the best it could be

Just you and I