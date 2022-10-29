Lirik Bad Decisions - BTS, Benny Blanco, dan Snoop Dogg dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Bad Decisions - BTS, Benny Blanco, dan Snoop Dogg
Radio station B-T-S-N-double-O-P
No makeup on, I love that sh-
You so damn beautiful, I swear you make me sick
I want your love, I want your name
Inside my heart, there's nothing but a burning flame
If you want my love
Come a little bit closer
Don't make me wait
Let's make some bad decisions
I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time
So give me all your kisses
I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night
And it feels like, ooh, ah
I can't seem to ever get you out of my mind
And it feels like, ooh, ah
I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time
Everybody see me lookin' fly (oh, yeah)
And I think I know the reason why (oh, yeah)
'Cause I got you right here by my side (oh, yeah)
And I can't let you just walk away
If I ain't with ya, I'm not okay
If you want my love (yeah)
Come a little bit closer
Don't make me wait (ooh)
Let's make some bad decisions
I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time
So give me all your kisses (kisses)
I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night (every night)
And it feels like, ooh, ah (yeah)
I can't seem to ever get you out of my mind
And it feels like, ooh, ah
I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time
Let's do things you always wanted
Have some fun and live your life
Help me waste a day and find a place
That we can face to face
Let me show you 'round my hood
It's bad meaning bad like bad meaning good
When it comes to rules, I break 'em
Let's make some bad decisions
I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time
So give me (give me) all your kisses (kisses)
I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night
And it feels like, ooh (yes), ah (yes)
I can't seem to ever get you out of my mind
And it feels like, ooh (say what?) Ah
I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time (ooh)
