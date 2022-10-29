Lirik Bad Decisions - BTS, Benny Blanco, dan Snoop Dogg dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Bad Decisions - BTS, Benny Blanco, dan Snoop Dogg

Radio station B-T-S-N-double-O-P

No makeup on, I love that sh-

You so damn beautiful, I swear you make me sick

I want your love, I want your name

Inside my heart, there's nothing but a burning flame

If you want my love

Come a little bit closer

Don't make me wait

Let's make some bad decisions

I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time

So give me all your kisses

I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night

And it feels like, ooh, ah

I can't seem to ever get you out of my mind

And it feels like, ooh, ah

I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time

Everybody see me lookin' fly (oh, yeah)

And I think I know the reason why (oh, yeah)

'Cause I got you right here by my side (oh, yeah)

And I can't let you just walk away

If I ain't with ya, I'm not okay

If you want my love (yeah)

Come a little bit closer

Don't make me wait (ooh)

Let's make some bad decisions

I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time

So give me all your kisses (kisses)

I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night (every night)

And it feels like, ooh, ah (yeah)

I can't seem to ever get you out of my mind

And it feels like, ooh, ah

I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time

Let's do things you always wanted

Have some fun and live your life

Help me waste a day and find a place

That we can face to face

Let me show you 'round my hood

It's bad meaning bad like bad meaning good

When it comes to rules, I break 'em

Let's make some bad decisions

I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time

So give me (give me) all your kisses (kisses)

I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night

And it feels like, ooh (yes), ah (yes)

I can't seem to ever get you out of my mind

And it feels like, ooh (say what?) Ah

I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time (ooh)