Lirik Lagu I Know – Tom Odell dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Know – Tom Odell

Cold hands, white light

Yellow lamps on blackened skies

Duffel hoods and deep brown eyes

I'll sing you a song that I think you'll like

And we'll walk the places we always go

A million faces I don't know

I'll say the words you'd always hope

Sets our hearts racing even know

I know what you told me

I know that it's all over

And I know I can't keep calling

Every time I run, yeah, I keep on falling

I know what you told me

I know that it's all over

And I know I can't keep calling

It's just every time I run, yeah, I keep on falling on you

On the way you stand, on the way you sway

The way your hair curls in the rain

The little lines that write your face

Or the winter nights, you'd come and stay

Or the way you hit me when you wanna fight

The way you yearn, the way you cry

The way our love rolls with the tides

But we know we'll make up every time

I know what you told me

I know that it's all over

And I know I can't keep calling

Every time I run, yeah, I keep on falling

I know what you told me

I know that it's all over

And I know I can't keep calling

It's just every time I run, yeah, I keep on falling on you

Oh, won't you bring me all the things I need

Like falling rain to a rolling sea

Oh, won't you bring me all the things I need