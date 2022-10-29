Lirik Lagu I Know – Tom Odell dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 29 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB
Tom Odell
Tom Odell /YouTube/Tom Odell

Lirik Lagu I Know – Tom Odell

Cold hands, white light
Yellow lamps on blackened skies
Duffel hoods and deep brown eyes
I'll sing you a song that I think you'll like

And we'll walk the places we always go
A million faces I don't know
I'll say the words you'd always hope
Sets our hearts racing even know

I know what you told me
I know that it's all over
And I know I can't keep calling
Every time I run, yeah, I keep on falling

I know what you told me
I know that it's all over
And I know I can't keep calling
It's just every time I run, yeah, I keep on falling on you

On the way you stand, on the way you sway
The way your hair curls in the rain
The little lines that write your face
Or the winter nights, you'd come and stay

Or the way you hit me when you wanna fight
The way you yearn, the way you cry
The way our love rolls with the tides
But we know we'll make up every time

I know what you told me
I know that it's all over
And I know I can't keep calling
Every time I run, yeah, I keep on falling

I know what you told me
I know that it's all over
And I know I can't keep calling
It's just every time I run, yeah, I keep on falling on you

Oh, won't you bring me all the things I need
Like falling rain to a rolling sea
Oh, won't you bring me all the things I need

