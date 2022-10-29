Lirik Lagu Wrong Crowd – Tom Odell dan fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wrong Crowd – Tom Odell
And my mother is standing beside me
As I'm packing my bags in the car
She says, "please, boy, no more fighting
Oh, it's only gonna do you harm"
But I can't help it, I don't know how
I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd
I can't help it, I don't know how
I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd
And my brother is standing behind me
As I'm slowly going out my head
He says, "you know those people don't like me
Why'd you wanna be one of them?"
But I can't help it, I don't know how
I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd
I can't help it, I don't know how
I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd
Oh, I wish I could find somebody
Oh, that my mother would like
Oh, I wish I can find somebody
That could treat me right
But I can't help it, I don't know how
I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd
I can't help it, I don't know how
I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd
Singing, I can't help it, I don't know how
I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd
Singing, I can't help it, I don't know how
I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd
I can't help it, I don't know how
I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd
Singing, I can't help it, I don't know how
I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd
