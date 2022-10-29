Lirik Lagu Wrong Crowd – Tom Odell dan fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wrong Crowd – Tom Odell

And my mother is standing beside me

As I'm packing my bags in the car

She says, "please, boy, no more fighting

Oh, it's only gonna do you harm"

But I can't help it, I don't know how

I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd

I can't help it, I don't know how

I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd

And my brother is standing behind me

As I'm slowly going out my head

He says, "you know those people don't like me

Why'd you wanna be one of them?"

But I can't help it, I don't know how

I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd

I can't help it, I don't know how

I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd

Oh, I wish I could find somebody

Oh, that my mother would like

Oh, I wish I can find somebody

That could treat me right

But I can't help it, I don't know how

I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd

I can't help it, I don't know how

I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd

Singing, I can't help it, I don't know how

I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd

Singing, I can't help it, I don't know how

I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd

I can't help it, I don't know how

I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd

Singing, I can't help it, I don't know how

I guess I'll always be hanging around with the wrong crowd

