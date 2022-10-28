Lirik Lagu Over My Head – Echosmith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 28 Oktober 2022, 01:20 WIB
Echosmith.
Echosmith. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Echosmith

Lirik Lagu Over My HeadEchosmith

Over my head, over my head, over my head
Over my head, over my head, over my head

There's always static on TV in this hotel room
Reminds me of all the things you think I don't understand
It seems like you and me, we keep losing connection
Whenever you talk to me, it doesn't make any sense

Don't know what you meant, it's always over my head
Yeah, over my head
Yeah, it's so

Over my head, over my head, over my head
Over my head, over my head, over my head
Is it too late, too far gone to fix this
Over my head, over my head, over my head
Over my head
Over my head

You take the simplest thing and always complicate it
Talking in circles, got me dizzy like a merry go round
It shouldn't be so hard to have a conversation
I'm sick of fighting with your ego, I wish you would admit

But I don't understand, it's always over my head
Yeah, over my head
Yeah, it's so

Over my head, over my head, over my head
Over my head, over my head, over my head
Is it too late, too far gone to fix this
Over my head, over my head, over my head
Over my head
Over my head

So tell me, tell me
Tell me all the things that you are thinking, thinking
Tell me what it is that I am missing, missing
Don't want this to slip right through our hands
Don't want this to go
Over my head, over my head, over my head

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

