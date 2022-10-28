Lirik Lagu Over My Head – Echosmith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Over My Head – Echosmith

Over my head, over my head, over my head

Over my head, over my head, over my head

There's always static on TV in this hotel room

Reminds me of all the things you think I don't understand

It seems like you and me, we keep losing connection

Whenever you talk to me, it doesn't make any sense

Don't know what you meant, it's always over my head

Yeah, over my head

Yeah, it's so

Over my head, over my head, over my head

Over my head, over my head, over my head

Is it too late, too far gone to fix this

Over my head, over my head, over my head

Over my head

Over my head

You take the simplest thing and always complicate it

Talking in circles, got me dizzy like a merry go round

It shouldn't be so hard to have a conversation

I'm sick of fighting with your ego, I wish you would admit

But I don't understand, it's always over my head

Yeah, over my head

Yeah, it's so

Over my head, over my head, over my head

Over my head, over my head, over my head

Is it too late, too far gone to fix this

Over my head, over my head, over my head

Over my head

Over my head

So tell me, tell me

Tell me all the things that you are thinking, thinking

Tell me what it is that I am missing, missing

Don't want this to slip right through our hands

Don't want this to go

Over my head, over my head, over my head