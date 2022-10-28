Lirik Lagu Dive – Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dive – Ed Sheeran

Oh, maybe I came on too strong

Maybe I waited too long

Maybe I played my cards wrong

Oh, just a little bit wrong

Baby I apologize for it

I could fall or I could fly

Here in your aeroplane

And I could live, I could die

Hanging on the words you say

And I've been known to give my all

And jumping in harder than

Ten thousand rocks on the lake

So don't call me baby

Unless you mean it

Don't tell me you need me

If you don't believe it

So let me know the truth

Before I dive right into you

You're a mystery

I have traveled the world, there's no othergirl like you

No one, what's your history?

Do you have a tendency to lead some people on?

'Cause I heard you do, mmh

I could fall or I could fly

Here in your aeroplane

And I could live, I could die

Hanging on the words you say

And I've been known to give my all

And lie awake, every day

Don't know how much I can take

So don't call me baby

Unless you mean it

Don't tell me you need me

If you don't believe it

So let me know the truth

Before I dive right into you

I could fall or I could fly

Here in your aeroplane

And I could live, I could die

Hanging on the words you say

And I've been known to give my all

Sitting back, looking at

Every mess that I made

So don't call me baby

Unless you mean it

Don't tell me you need me

If you don't believe it

So let me know the truth

Before I dive right into you

Before I dive right into you

Before I dive right into you

Penyanyi : Ed Sheeran

Penulis Lagu : Benny Bianco, Julia Michaels, dan Ed Sheeran

Album : Dive

Dirilis : 2017