Lirik Lagu Dive – Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dive – Ed Sheeran
Oh, maybe I came on too strong
Maybe I waited too long
Maybe I played my cards wrong
Oh, just a little bit wrong
Baby I apologize for it
I could fall or I could fly
Here in your aeroplane
And I could live, I could die
Hanging on the words you say
And I've been known to give my all
And jumping in harder than
Ten thousand rocks on the lake
So don't call me baby
Unless you mean it
Don't tell me you need me
If you don't believe it
So let me know the truth
Before I dive right into you
You're a mystery
I have traveled the world, there's no othergirl like you
No one, what's your history?
Do you have a tendency to lead some people on?
'Cause I heard you do, mmh
I could fall or I could fly
Here in your aeroplane
And I could live, I could die
Hanging on the words you say
And I've been known to give my all
And lie awake, every day
Don't know how much I can take
So don't call me baby
Unless you mean it
Don't tell me you need me
If you don't believe it
So let me know the truth
Before I dive right into you
I could fall or I could fly
Here in your aeroplane
And I could live, I could die
Hanging on the words you say
And I've been known to give my all
Sitting back, looking at
Every mess that I made
So don't call me baby
Unless you mean it
Don't tell me you need me
If you don't believe it
So let me know the truth
Before I dive right into you
Before I dive right into you
Before I dive right into you
Penyanyi : Ed Sheeran
Penulis Lagu : Benny Bianco, Julia Michaels, dan Ed Sheeran
Album : Dive
Dirilis : 2017
