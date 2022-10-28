Lirik Lagu You Were There For Me – Henry Moodie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Were There For Me – Henry Moodie
In all of my lonely nights
When I was a ghost inside
You were there for me
You were there for me
Legend never lies, we were meant to be
I'm blessed to be alive when I'm in your company
The battles I would fight, blood that I would bleed
If you found danger
Memories we've made could fill a whole book
If we were a movie, we'd be in Hollywood
On my lowest days, you were all it took
My biggest savior
You make my demons go away
Bleach the sky on rainy days
Clear the path when I'm afraid
I've lost my way
In all of my lonely nights
When I was a ghost inside
You were there for me (you were there for me)
You were there for me (you were there for me)
Whenever I drank too much
Whenever my eyes cried floods
You were there for me (You were there for me)
You were there for me (You were there for me)
Remember when we'd say we're at each others house
When we were far away drinkin' in another town
The glorious days, I wish they were around
With us forever (us forever)
Nothing gets close to London at night
Missed the last train, then our batteries died
Started to rain, but it was all fine
'Cause we had each other (each other)
You make my demons go away
Bleach the sky on rainy days
Clear the path when I'm afraid
I've lost my way
In all of my lonely nights
When I was a ghost inside
You were there for me (you were there for me)
You were there for me (you were there for me)
Whenever I drank too much
Whenever my eyes cried floods
You were there for me (you were there for me)
You were there for me (you were there for me)
You were there, you were there through the heartbreaks
You were there, you were there when I lost faith
Be aware, be aware I will do the same
In all your bad days
