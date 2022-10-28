Lirik Lagu Masterpiece - Jessie J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Masterpiece - Jessie J

So much pressure, why so loud?

If you don't like my sound, you can turn it down

I gotta roll

And I walk it alone

Uphill battle, I look good when I climb

I'm ferocious precocious

I get braggadocios, I'm not gonna stop

I like the view from the top

You talk that

Blah blah that la la, that rah rah sh

And I'm so done, I'm so over it

Sometimes I mess up, I eff up, I hit and miss

But I'm okay, I'm cool with it

I still fall on my face sometimes and I

Can't color inside the lines 'cause

I'm perfectly incomplete

I'm still working on my masterpiece and I

I wanna hang with the greatest gotta

Way to go, but it's worth the wait, no

You haven't seen the best of me

I'm still working on my masterpiece and I

Those who mind, don't matter

Those who matter, don't mind

If you don't catch what I'm throwing then I leave you behind

Don't need a flash

And I am leaving like that

They talk that

Blah blah that la la, that rah rah sh

Go with the punches, and take the hits

Sometimes I mess up, I eff up, I swing and miss

But it's okay, I'm cool with this

I still fall on my face sometimes and I

Can't color inside the lines 'cause

I'm perfectly incomplete

I'm still working on my masterpiece and I

I wanna hang with the greatest gotta

Way to go, but it's worth the wait, no

You haven't seen the best of me

I'm still working on my masterpiece and I

I still fall on my face sometimes and I

Can't color inside the lines 'cause

I'm perfectly incomplete

I'm still working on my masterpiece

Masterpiece, masterpiece