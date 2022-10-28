Lirik Lagu Who You Are - Jessie J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 28 Oktober 2022, 02:52 WIB
Jessie J.
Jessie J. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Jessie J

Lirik Lagu Who You Are - Jessie J

Mm, yeah, oh
Yeah, yeah

I stare at my reflection in the mirror
Why am I doing this to myself?
Losing my mind on a tiny error
I nearly left the real me on the shelf
No, no, no, no, no

Don't lose who you are
In the blur of the stars
Seeing is deceiving
Dreaming is believing
It's okay not to be okay

Sometimes it's hard
To follow your heart
Tears don't mean you're losing
Everybody's bruising
Just be true to who you are

No, no, no, no, no, no, no
(Who you are, who you are, who you are)
(Who you are, who you are)

Brushing my hair, do I look perfect?
I forgot what to do to fit the mold, yeah
The more I try the less is working, yeah yeah
'Cause everything inside me screams
"No, no, no, no, no" (no, no, no, no, no)

Don't lose who you are
In the blur of the stars
Seeing is deceiving
Dreaming is believing
It's okay not to be okay

Sometimes it's hard
To follow your heart
But tears don't mean you're losing
Everybody's bruising
There's nothing wrong with who you are

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

