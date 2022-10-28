Lirik Lagu Who You Are - Jessie J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Who You Are - Jessie J

Mm, yeah, oh

Yeah, yeah

I stare at my reflection in the mirror

Why am I doing this to myself?

Losing my mind on a tiny error

I nearly left the real me on the shelf

No, no, no, no, no

Don't lose who you are

In the blur of the stars

Seeing is deceiving

Dreaming is believing

It's okay not to be okay

Sometimes it's hard

To follow your heart

Tears don't mean you're losing

Everybody's bruising

Just be true to who you are

No, no, no, no, no, no, no

(Who you are, who you are, who you are)

(Who you are, who you are)

Brushing my hair, do I look perfect?

I forgot what to do to fit the mold, yeah

The more I try the less is working, yeah yeah

'Cause everything inside me screams

"No, no, no, no, no" (no, no, no, no, no)

Don't lose who you are

In the blur of the stars

Seeing is deceiving

Dreaming is believing

It's okay not to be okay

Sometimes it's hard

To follow your heart

But tears don't mean you're losing

Everybody's bruising

There's nothing wrong with who you are