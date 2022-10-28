Lirik Lagu Mercy - Duffy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mercy - Duffy

Hit the beat

And take it to the verse, now

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I love you

But I gotta stay true

My morals got me on my knees

I'm begging, please, stop playing games

I don't know what this is

'Cause you got me good

Just like you knew you would

I don't know what you do

But you do it well

I'm under your spell

You got me begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why won't you release me? (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

You got me begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why won't you release me? (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I said release me (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Now you think that I

Will be something on the side

But you got to understand

That I need a man

Who can take my hand, yes I do

I don't know what this is

'Cause you got me good

Just like you knew you would

I don't know what you do

But you do it well

I'm under your spell

You got me begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why won't you release me? (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

You got me begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why won't you release me? (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I said you'd better release (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm begging you for mercy

You look at me and think we're the same kind

'Cause you don't know what I got and

Yes, why won't you release me?

I'm gonna get more than I'm asking for

But I just don't want to waste my time

I'm begging you for mercy

You know that I'll be the other girl

Just like there's nothing in this world

You got me begging

I know that I'm gonna get me some

I just don't know where to get it from

You got me begging

You got me begging

Mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why won't you release me? (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I'm begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why won't you release me? (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

You ot me begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah,yeah)

I'm begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I'm begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I'm begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I'm begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why won't you release me, yeah! yeah!

Break it down

Mercy, begging you for mercy

You got me begging

Down on my knees

You got me begging

Begging you for mercy

You got me begging

Eeeeh, eeeeh

Eeeh, oooh