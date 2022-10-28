Lirik Lagu Mercy - Duffy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hit the beat
And take it to the verse, now
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I love you
But I gotta stay true
My morals got me on my knees
I'm begging, please, stop playing games
I don't know what this is
'Cause you got me good
Just like you knew you would
I don't know what you do
But you do it well
I'm under your spell
You got me begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Why won't you release me? (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
You got me begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Why won't you release me? (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I said release me (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Now you think that I
Will be something on the side
But you got to understand
That I need a man
Who can take my hand, yes I do
I don't know what this is
'Cause you got me good
Just like you knew you would
I don't know what you do
But you do it well
I'm under your spell
You got me begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Why won't you release me? (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
You got me begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Why won't you release me? (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I said you'd better release (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm begging you for mercy
You look at me and think we're the same kind
'Cause you don't know what I got and
Yes, why won't you release me?
I'm gonna get more than I'm asking for
But I just don't want to waste my time
I'm begging you for mercy
You know that I'll be the other girl
Just like there's nothing in this world
You got me begging
I know that I'm gonna get me some
I just don't know where to get it from
You got me begging
You got me begging
Mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Why won't you release me? (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I'm begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Why won't you release me? (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
You ot me begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah,yeah)
I'm begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I'm begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I'm begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I'm begging you for mercy (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Why won't you release me, yeah! yeah!
Break it down
Mercy, begging you for mercy
You got me begging
Down on my knees
You got me begging
Begging you for mercy
You got me begging
Eeeeh, eeeeh
Eeeh, oooh
