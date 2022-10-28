Lirik Lagu Outside Today - YoungBoy Never Broke Again dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Outside Today - YoungBoy Never Broke Again

I ain't going outside today

I ain't going outside today

You pour me up

DMac that n*gga be too banging

Tryna hide from the camera, I ain't goin' outside today

Couldn't find Hi-Tec, so I'm drinkin' on Act' today

I'ma pull up in style, we gon' do a drive by in the Wraith

I'ma take it to trial, pray to Lord I beat the case

That money be callin', I don't do no talkin', so get the f*ck outta my face

Gotta TEC and a chopper, with a hundred thousand dollars up in the Wraith

You know I ain't slippin', you know that I'm with it, I'll shoot him right up in his face

Three say that I'm trippin', you know that I'm drippin', I'm wrapped in Saran today

I just bought a brand new watch from Goyard, I ain't put it on yet

I don't care 'bout no bi*tch, I ain't giving her sh*t, spend it all on my homies

I go put on my son, from my car to my house, everything, I own it

When it come to that money you know I ain't stuntin', I be on it

I just got a pet monkey, cashed out on a tiger

But really don't want it, my son don't like him

He say that we beefin', you know I won't fight him

My clip full of thunder, you know I'll strike 'em

Wanna join NBA, go and catch you a body

Free Kevin Gates, it's a murder for hire

Double G gang on the front of my title

Got rid of my Glock and I bought me a rifle

Tryna hide from the camera, I ain't goin' outside today

Couldn't find Hi-Tec, so I'm drinkin' on Act' today

I'ma pull up in style, we gon' do a drive by in the Wraith

I'ma take it to trial, pray to Lord I beat the case

I jump out at your house, I ain't shootin' from the corner

Ben bought me a b*tch but I really don't want her

I don't do no cappin', I keep it one hunnid

Right now I'm recordin' with ten thousand on me

He say he want smoke but I know he don't want it

Shoot him and his b*tch and I up on his homie

You know how I'm feelin', I don't got to say it

Face every problem all by my lonely

Tryna hide from the camera, I ain't goin' outside today

Couldn't find Hi-Tec, so I'm drinkin' on Act' today

I'ma pull up in style, we gon' do a drive by in the Wraith

I'ma take it to trial, pray to Lord I beat the case, yeah

Title: Outside Today

Artist: YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Album: Outside Today

Dirilis: 2018

Fakta di Balik Lagu