Lirik Lagu Outside Today - YoungBoy Never Broke Again dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Outside Today - YoungBoy Never Broke Again
I ain't going outside today
I ain't going outside today
You pour me up
DMac that n*gga be too banging
Tryna hide from the camera, I ain't goin' outside today
Couldn't find Hi-Tec, so I'm drinkin' on Act' today
I'ma pull up in style, we gon' do a drive by in the Wraith
I'ma take it to trial, pray to Lord I beat the case
That money be callin', I don't do no talkin', so get the f*ck outta my face
Gotta TEC and a chopper, with a hundred thousand dollars up in the Wraith
You know I ain't slippin', you know that I'm with it, I'll shoot him right up in his face
Three say that I'm trippin', you know that I'm drippin', I'm wrapped in Saran today
I just bought a brand new watch from Goyard, I ain't put it on yet
I don't care 'bout no bi*tch, I ain't giving her sh*t, spend it all on my homies
I go put on my son, from my car to my house, everything, I own it
When it come to that money you know I ain't stuntin', I be on it
I just got a pet monkey, cashed out on a tiger
But really don't want it, my son don't like him
He say that we beefin', you know I won't fight him
My clip full of thunder, you know I'll strike 'em
Wanna join NBA, go and catch you a body
Free Kevin Gates, it's a murder for hire
Double G gang on the front of my title
Got rid of my Glock and I bought me a rifle
Tryna hide from the camera, I ain't goin' outside today
Couldn't find Hi-Tec, so I'm drinkin' on Act' today
I'ma pull up in style, we gon' do a drive by in the Wraith
I'ma take it to trial, pray to Lord I beat the case
I jump out at your house, I ain't shootin' from the corner
Ben bought me a b*tch but I really don't want her
I don't do no cappin', I keep it one hunnid
Right now I'm recordin' with ten thousand on me
He say he want smoke but I know he don't want it
Shoot him and his b*tch and I up on his homie
You know how I'm feelin', I don't got to say it
Face every problem all by my lonely
Tryna hide from the camera, I ain't goin' outside today
Couldn't find Hi-Tec, so I'm drinkin' on Act' today
I'ma pull up in style, we gon' do a drive by in the Wraith
I'ma take it to trial, pray to Lord I beat the case, yeah
Title: Outside Today
Artist: YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Album: Outside Today
Dirilis: 2018
