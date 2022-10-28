Lirik Lagu Still Smile - YB dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Still Smile - YB

All pains are gone

Started to breathe and

A thousand miles

A million smiles

My friends are gone

No need to know why

They took what’s mine

But I still smile

So hey thank you for listening to my album

You may have like it or not

I know my voice sucks

But if you’re still listening

I really appreciate it

All pains are gone

Started to breathe and

A thousand miles

A million smiles

All pains are gone

Started to breathe and

A thousand miles

A million smiles

My friends are gone

No need for goodbyes

I would’ve cried

But I still smile

And for everyone who have the same problem as me, listen

You are the captain of your own ship of happiness

If you can’t take the wheel then someone else will

You’ll survive, i love you

All pains are gone

Started to breathe and

A thousand miles

A million smiles

All pains are gone

Started to breathe and

I smile, I survived