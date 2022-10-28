Lirik Lagu Still Smile - YB dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Still Smile - YB
All pains are gone
Started to breathe and
A thousand miles
A million smiles
My friends are gone
No need to know why
They took what’s mine
But I still smile
So hey thank you for listening to my album
You may have like it or not
I know my voice sucks
But if you’re still listening
I really appreciate it
All pains are gone
Started to breathe and
A thousand miles
A million smiles
All pains are gone
Started to breathe and
A thousand miles
A million smiles
My friends are gone
No need for goodbyes
I would’ve cried
But I still smile
And for everyone who have the same problem as me, listen
You are the captain of your own ship of happiness
If you can’t take the wheel then someone else will
You’ll survive, i love you
All pains are gone
Started to breathe and
A thousand miles
A million smiles
All pains are gone
Started to breathe and
I smile, I survived
Artikel Pilihan