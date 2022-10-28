Lirik Lagu No Smoke - YoungBoy Never Broke Again dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Smoke - YoungBoy Never Broke Again
My bro, my bro
That n*gga my homie
Count money f*ck hoes
Make sure you get money
We laugh we joke, cus all the opps funny
Put that on God man these n*ggas don't want no smoke!
No Smoke No Smoke, you n*ggas don't want it
I can't go won't go, won't leave my momma lonely
No Smoke No Smoke but we die bout that money
No Smoke No Smoke you n*ggas don't want it
I heard these n*ggas want smoke (want smoke), they better pull up with hunnid
Yea we want all the smoke, I walk around with it on me
Draco protect me you ain't taking nothing
Boy you can try me you know Ima burn ya
Quick to come to it we ain't never running
These n*ggas hating they mad bout something (mmmmmm)
You know Ima blow I ain't never stuntin (you know Ima blow)
You know how I'm coming, you know what to do if you ever want it (if you ever want it)
N*gga stop all that talking you know where I'm at come and pull up on me (skrt skrt)
I hope you don't slack, you know that I'm dumping
My bro, my bro
That n*gga my homie
Count money fuck hoes
Make sure you get money
We laugh we joke, cus all the opps funny
Put that on God man these n*ggas don't want no smoke!
No Smoke No Smoke, you n*ggas don't want it
I can't go won't go, won't leave my momma lonely
No Smoke No Smoke but we die bout that money
No Smoke No Smoke you n*ggas don't want it
Drop one, one down and we gone kill em all
Shoot you and yo boy and whoever around
Try get away and we gone run em down
He get back up Ben knocking him down
When you say my name n*gga be specific
You know how we living that ain't how you living
If you go to tripping get hit with the glizzy
Ain't no hesitation, we bring it to you B*TCHES
Forty Glocks and extensions
These n*ggas talking I ain't hearing
N*gga better mind they business
Gone get it too if you get in it
Forever posted in the trenches
Swear that we forever spinning
These n*ggas talk like they with it
When I catch you you gone get it
My bro, my bro
That n*gga my homie
Count money f*ck hoes
Make sure you get money
We laugh we joke, cus all the opps funny
Put that on God man these n*ggas don't want no smoke!
No Smoke No Smoke, you n*ggas don't want it
I can't go won't go, won't leave my momma lonely
No Smoke No Smoke but we die bout that money
No Smoke No Smoke you n*ggas don't want it
Title: No Smoke
Artist: YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Album: No Smoke
Dirilis: 2017
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Kentrell DeSean Gaulden atau yang dikenal YoungBoy Never Broke Again adalah seorang rapper asal Amerika.
Pada tahun 2015 - 2017, ia merilis enam mixtape independen.
