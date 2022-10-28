Lirik Lagu No Smoke - YoungBoy Never Broke Again dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Smoke - YoungBoy Never Broke Again

My bro, my bro

That n*gga my homie

Count money f*ck hoes

Make sure you get money

We laugh we joke, cus all the opps funny

Put that on God man these n*ggas don't want no smoke!

No Smoke No Smoke, you n*ggas don't want it

I can't go won't go, won't leave my momma lonely

No Smoke No Smoke but we die bout that money

No Smoke No Smoke you n*ggas don't want it

I heard these n*ggas want smoke (want smoke), they better pull up with hunnid

Yea we want all the smoke, I walk around with it on me

Draco protect me you ain't taking nothing

Boy you can try me you know Ima burn ya

Quick to come to it we ain't never running

These n*ggas hating they mad bout something (mmmmmm)

You know Ima blow I ain't never stuntin (you know Ima blow)

You know how I'm coming, you know what to do if you ever want it (if you ever want it)

N*gga stop all that talking you know where I'm at come and pull up on me (skrt skrt)

I hope you don't slack, you know that I'm dumping

My bro, my bro

That n*gga my homie

Count money fuck hoes

Make sure you get money

We laugh we joke, cus all the opps funny

Put that on God man these n*ggas don't want no smoke!

No Smoke No Smoke, you n*ggas don't want it

I can't go won't go, won't leave my momma lonely

No Smoke No Smoke but we die bout that money

No Smoke No Smoke you n*ggas don't want it

Drop one, one down and we gone kill em all

Shoot you and yo boy and whoever around

Try get away and we gone run em down

He get back up Ben knocking him down

When you say my name n*gga be specific

You know how we living that ain't how you living

If you go to tripping get hit with the glizzy

Ain't no hesitation, we bring it to you B*TCHES

Forty Glocks and extensions

These n*ggas talking I ain't hearing

N*gga better mind they business

Gone get it too if you get in it

Forever posted in the trenches

Swear that we forever spinning

These n*ggas talk like they with it

When I catch you you gone get it

My bro, my bro

That n*gga my homie

Count money f*ck hoes

Make sure you get money

We laugh we joke, cus all the opps funny

Put that on God man these n*ggas don't want no smoke!

No Smoke No Smoke, you n*ggas don't want it

I can't go won't go, won't leave my momma lonely

No Smoke No Smoke but we die bout that money

No Smoke No Smoke you n*ggas don't want it

Title: No Smoke

Artist: YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Album: No Smoke

Dirilis: 2017

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden atau yang dikenal YoungBoy Never Broke Again adalah seorang rapper asal Amerika.

Pada tahun 2015 - 2017, ia merilis enam mixtape independen.