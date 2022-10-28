Lirik Lagu Same Old Love – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Same Old Love – Selena Gomez
Take away your things and go
You can't take back what you said, I know
I've heard it all before at least a million times
I'm not one to forget, you know
I don't believe, I don't believe it
You left in peace, left me in pieces
Too hard to breathe, I'm on my knees
Right now, 'ow
I'm so sick of that same old love, that shit, it tears me up
I’m so sick of that same old love, my body's had enough
Oh (that same old love) [2x]
I’m so sick of that same old love, feels like I've blown apart
I’m so sick of that same old love, the kind that breaks your heart
Oh (that same old love) [2x]
I'm not spending any time, wasting tonight on you
I know, I've heard it all
So don't you try and change your mind
Cause I won't be changing too, you know
You can't believe, still can't believe it
You left in peace, left me in pieces
Too hard to breathe, I'm on my knees
Right now, 'ow
I'm so sick of that same old love, that shit, it tears me up
I’m so sick of that same old love, my body's had enough
Oh (that same old love) [2x]
I’m so sick of that same old love, feels like I've blown apart
I’m so sick of that same old love, the kind that breaks your heart
Oh (that same old love) [2x]
I'm so sick of that, so sick of that love [4x]
I'm so sick of that same old love, that shit, it tears me up
I’m so sick of that same old love, my body's had enough
Oh (that same old love) [2x]
I’m so sick of that same old love, feels like I've blown apart
I’m so sick of that same old love, the kind that breaks your heart
Oh (that same old love) [2x]
