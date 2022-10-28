Lirik Lagu Same Old Love – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Same Old Love – Selena Gomez

Take away your things and go

You can't take back what you said, I know

I've heard it all before at least a million times

I'm not one to forget, you know

I don't believe, I don't believe it

You left in peace, left me in pieces

Too hard to breathe, I'm on my knees

Right now, 'ow

I'm so sick of that same old love, that shit, it tears me up

I’m so sick of that same old love, my body's had enough

Oh (that same old love) [2x]

I’m so sick of that same old love, feels like I've blown apart

I’m so sick of that same old love, the kind that breaks your heart

Oh (that same old love) [2x]

I'm not spending any time, wasting tonight on you

I know, I've heard it all

So don't you try and change your mind

Cause I won't be changing too, you know

You can't believe, still can't believe it

You left in peace, left me in pieces

Too hard to breathe, I'm on my knees

Right now, 'ow

I'm so sick of that same old love, that shit, it tears me up

I’m so sick of that same old love, my body's had enough

Oh (that same old love) [2x]

I’m so sick of that same old love, feels like I've blown apart

I’m so sick of that same old love, the kind that breaks your heart

Oh (that same old love) [2x]

I'm so sick of that, so sick of that love [4x]

I'm so sick of that same old love, that shit, it tears me up

I’m so sick of that same old love, my body's had enough

Oh (that same old love) [2x]

I’m so sick of that same old love, feels like I've blown apart

I’m so sick of that same old love, the kind that breaks your heart

Oh (that same old love) [2x]