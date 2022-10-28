Lirik Lagu Daydream - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Daydream - The Xcerts

Gonna take it slow because I gotta know

Why we bend and break for those who hesitate

I saw you, I saw you sway

When I heard, I heard you say

It was a daydream baby

It was a daydream in my head

It was a daydream baby

Without the bed

Another broken love that I can't shake off

And if there's beauty and pain

Then you're a heart-throb babe

I heard you, I heard you say

I need you, need you to stay

It was a daydream baby

It was a daydream in my head

It was a daydream baby

Without the bed

It was a daydream baby

It was a daydream in my head

It was a daydream baby

I'll never forget

I could hear you calling

Darling don't you fall in

Then everything went black

There was no coming back for me

I could hear you calling

I still hear you calling

Title: Daydream

Artist: The Xcerts

Album: Hold on to Your Heart

Dirilis: 2017