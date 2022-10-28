Lirik Lagu Daydream - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Daydream - The Xcerts
Gonna take it slow because I gotta know
Why we bend and break for those who hesitate
I saw you, I saw you sway
When I heard, I heard you say
It was a daydream baby
It was a daydream in my head
It was a daydream baby
Without the bed
Another broken love that I can't shake off
And if there's beauty and pain
Then you're a heart-throb babe
I heard you, I heard you say
I need you, need you to stay
It was a daydream baby
It was a daydream in my head
It was a daydream baby
Without the bed
It was a daydream baby
It was a daydream in my head
It was a daydream baby
I'll never forget
I could hear you calling
Darling don't you fall in
Then everything went black
There was no coming back for me
I could hear you calling
I still hear you calling
Title: Daydream
Artist: The Xcerts
Album: Hold on to Your Heart
Dirilis: 2017
Artikel Pilihan