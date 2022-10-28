Lirik Lagu Pop Song - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pop Song - The Xcerts
When I awoke in the morning sun
I could hear dark say
It's in your blood
It's in your guts
So don't be ashamed
So I cried out, so I cried out
Why do I feel this way ?
It's not a sickness
No the doctor did say
Still I glanced towards the sun
It left me here with no one
You haunt me
Like a pop song in my head
Played too loud
I guess my devil wins again
What's another pop song in my head
Door to door
Me and my flippin' thoughts are all I've got
It's in your head
It's what she said that left no thought
So I scream out, so I scream out some sad soap lines
About my life
And how I wasted your time
Still I glanced towards the sun
You haunt me
Like a pop song in my head
Played too loud
I guess my devil wins again
You haunt me
Like a pop song in my head
Played too loud
I guess my devil wins again
Same rush
You are the same crutch
You are the same rush
You are the same crutch
You haunt me
Like a pop song in my head
Played too loud
I guess my devil wins again
Artikel Pilihan