Lirik Lagu Pop Song - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pop Song - The Xcerts

When I awoke in the morning sun

I could hear dark say

It's in your blood

It's in your guts

So don't be ashamed

So I cried out, so I cried out

Why do I feel this way ?

It's not a sickness

No the doctor did say

Still I glanced towards the sun

It left me here with no one

You haunt me

Like a pop song in my head

Played too loud

I guess my devil wins again

What's another pop song in my head

Door to door

Me and my flippin' thoughts are all I've got

It's in your head

It's what she said that left no thought

So I scream out, so I scream out some sad soap lines

About my life

And how I wasted your time

Still I glanced towards the sun

You haunt me

Like a pop song in my head

Played too loud

I guess my devil wins again

You haunt me

Like a pop song in my head

Played too loud

I guess my devil wins again

Same rush

You are the same crutch

You are the same rush

You are the same crutch

You haunt me

Like a pop song in my head

Played too loud

I guess my devil wins again