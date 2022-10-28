Lirik Lagu I Don't Care - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Don't Care - The Xcerts

Can you hear my voice?

Begging to come on home

Can you hear my voice?

Begging to be left alone

As we sinking to ourselves

...And highly ... and I am...

So can you hear my voice

...Jealousy it ages skin...

So it goes goes goes

I don't care no more

I don't care no more

If you've got something to say then just say it, oh just say it

I can hear your voice

But I ain't never coming home

'Cause I can hear your voice

Repeating like a joke told wrong

And these words you sing don't mean a thing to me and I am

'Cause I can hear your voice

Devouring the misery

So it goes goes goes

I don't care no more

I don't care no more

If you've got something to say then just say it, oh just say it

I don't care no more

I don't care no more

If you've got something to say then just say it, oh just say it

Now I know what you're thinking

And I know that you care

But your selfish attempt

...To be break by your past is to finish this ...

If you've got something to say then just say it

If you've got something to say