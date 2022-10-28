Lirik Lagu I Don't Care - The Xcerts dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Don't Care - The Xcerts
Can you hear my voice?
Begging to come on home
Can you hear my voice?
Begging to be left alone
As we sinking to ourselves
...And highly ... and I am...
So can you hear my voice
...Jealousy it ages skin...
So it goes goes goes
I don't care no more
I don't care no more
If you've got something to say then just say it, oh just say it
I can hear your voice
But I ain't never coming home
'Cause I can hear your voice
Repeating like a joke told wrong
And these words you sing don't mean a thing to me and I am
'Cause I can hear your voice
Devouring the misery
So it goes goes goes
I don't care no more
I don't care no more
If you've got something to say then just say it, oh just say it
I don't care no more
I don't care no more
If you've got something to say then just say it, oh just say it
Now I know what you're thinking
And I know that you care
But your selfish attempt
...To be break by your past is to finish this ...
If you've got something to say then just say it
If you've got something to say
Artikel Pilihan