Lirik Lagu The Way You Look Tonight - Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Way You Look Tonight - Frank Sinatra



Some day, when I'm awfully low

When the world is cold

I will feel a glow just thinking of you

And the way you look tonight



Yes, you're lovely, with your smile so warm

And your cheeks so soft

There is nothing for me, but to love you

And the way you look tonight



With each word, your tenderness grows

Tearing my fear apart

And that laugh wrinkles your nose

Touches my foolish heart



Lovely, never, never change

Keep that breathless charm

Won't you please arrange it? 'Cause I love you

Just the way you look tonight



And that laugh that wrinkles your nose

It touches my foolish heart



Lovely, don't you ever change

Keep that breathless charm

Won't you please arrange it? 'Cause I love you

A-just the way you look tonight

Mm-mm, mm-mm

Just the way you look tonight



Credit



Produser: Sonny Burke

Penulis: Dorothy Fields

Album: Sinatra Sings Days of Wine and Roses, Moon River, and Other Academy Award Winners

Genre: Jazz, Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



Lagu ini ditampilkan dalam film Swing Time, aslinya ditulis oleh Jerome Kerns dan Dorothy Fields serta dibawakan oleh Fred Astaire.



Kesuksesan lagu ini terbukti ketika memenangkan Academy Award tahun 1936 pada kategori Best Original Song (Lagu Asli Terbaik)



Pada tahun 2004, The Way You Look Tonight versi Astaire menempati posisi ke-43 dalam American Film Institute (AFI) 100 Years 100 Songs, dalam survei lagu terbaik dalam layar lebar di Amerika Serikat.



Frank Sinatra kemudian merekam cover The Way You Look Tonight, kemudian merilisnya pada Maret 1964.



Lagu ini merupakan lagu ketiga dari albumnya yang bertajuk Sinatra Sings Days of Wine and Roses, Moon River, and Other Academy Award Winners. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***