Lirik Lagu The Way You Look Tonight - Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Way You Look Tonight - Frank Sinatra
Some day, when I'm awfully low
When the world is cold
I will feel a glow just thinking of you
And the way you look tonight
Yes, you're lovely, with your smile so warm
And your cheeks so soft
There is nothing for me, but to love you
And the way you look tonight
With each word, your tenderness grows
Tearing my fear apart
And that laugh wrinkles your nose
Touches my foolish heart
Lovely, never, never change
Keep that breathless charm
Won't you please arrange it? 'Cause I love you
Just the way you look tonight
And that laugh that wrinkles your nose
It touches my foolish heart
Lovely, don't you ever change
Keep that breathless charm
Won't you please arrange it? 'Cause I love you
A-just the way you look tonight
Mm-mm, mm-mm
Just the way you look tonight
Credit
Produser: Sonny Burke
Penulis: Dorothy Fields
Album: Sinatra Sings Days of Wine and Roses, Moon River, and Other Academy Award Winners
Genre: Jazz, Pop
Fakta di balik lagu
Lagu ini ditampilkan dalam film Swing Time, aslinya ditulis oleh Jerome Kerns dan Dorothy Fields serta dibawakan oleh Fred Astaire.
Kesuksesan lagu ini terbukti ketika memenangkan Academy Award tahun 1936 pada kategori Best Original Song (Lagu Asli Terbaik)
Pada tahun 2004, The Way You Look Tonight versi Astaire menempati posisi ke-43 dalam American Film Institute (AFI) 100 Years 100 Songs, dalam survei lagu terbaik dalam layar lebar di Amerika Serikat.
Frank Sinatra kemudian merekam cover The Way You Look Tonight, kemudian merilisnya pada Maret 1964.
Lagu ini merupakan lagu ketiga dari albumnya yang bertajuk Sinatra Sings Days of Wine and Roses, Moon River, and Other Academy Award Winners. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
