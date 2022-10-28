Lirik Lagu Ive Got You Under My Skin - Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ive Got You Under My Skin - Frank Sinatra



I've got you under my skin

I've got you deep in the heart of me

So deep in my heart that you're really a part of me

I've got you under my skin

I tried so not to give in

I said to myself, 'this affair never will go so well'

But why should I try to resist when, baby, I know so well

I've got you under my skin



I'd sacrifice anything, come what might

For the sake of having you near

In spite of a warning voice that comes in the night

And repeats, repeats in my ear



"Don't you know little fool, you never can win?

Use your mentality, wake up to reality"

But each time that I do, just the thought of you

Makes me stop before I begin

'Cause I've got you under my skin



I would sacrifice anything, come what might

For the sake of having you near

In spite of a warning voice that comes in the night

And repeats, how it yells in my ear



"Don't you know, little fool, you never can win?

Why not use your mentality? Step up, wake up to reality"

But each time I do, just the thought of you

Makes me stop just before I begin

'Cause I've got you under my skin

Yes, I've got you, under my skin



Credit



Produser: Voyle Gilmore

Penulis: Nelson Riddle dan Cole Porter

Album: Songs for Swingin’ Lovers!

Genre: R&B/Soul

Fakta di balik lagu



Ive Got You Under My Skin dirilis oleh Frank Sinatra pada Maret 1953 dan merupakan lagu kesembilan dari albumnya yang bertajuk Songs for Swingin’ Lovers!



Meskipun ditulis pertama kalinya oleh bintang pop Cole Porter pada 1936, lagu ini pun melambung popularitasnya ketika Frank Sinatra menyanyikannya.



Untuk pertama kalinya, Frank membawakan lagu ini di acara radio mingguannya pada 1946 dengan menambahkan ciri khasnya yang angkuh.



Sepuluh tahun kemudian, ia merekam lagu ini dengan aransemen yang dibuat oleh Nelson Riddle untuk album Songs for Swingin' Lovers.



Umumnya, ‘I’ve got you under my skin’ merupakan idiom yang mencoba mengekspresikan kejengkelan seseorang terhadap orang lain.



Namun, pada lagu ini, Frank mencoba memutarbalikkan makna tersebut, yakni membuat seorang wanita tergila-gila padanya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

