Lirik Lagu Strangers in the Night - Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Strangers in the Night - Frank Sinatra
Strangers in the night exchanging glances
Wondering in the night, what were the chances?
We'd be sharing love before the night was through
Something in your eyes was so inviting
Something in your smile was so exciting
Something in my heart told me I must have you
Strangers in the night
Two lonely people, we were strangers in the night
Up to the moment when we said our first hello, little did we know
Love was just a glance away, a warm embracing dance away and
Ever since that night we've been together
Lovers at first sight, in love forever
It turned out so right for strangers in the night
Love was just a glance away, a warm embracing dance away
Ever since that night we've been together
Lovers at first sight, in love forever
It turned out so right for strangers in the night
Dooby-doooby-doo
Doob-dooob-doob-dee-daa
Daaa-daaa-daaa-daaa-daaa
Credit
Produser: Jimmy Bowen
Penulis: Eddie Snyder, Charles Singleton, dan Bert Kaempfert
Album: Strangers in the Night
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Fakta di balik lagu
Frank Sinatra merekam Strangers in the Night 11 April 1966 dan merilisnya pada 30 Mei 1966.
Dalam buku The Life, disebutkan bahwa Frank Sinatra sebenarnya membenci lagu tersebut dan menyebutnya sebagai sebuah “sampah.”
Sementara menurut Jean-Pierre Hombach, Frank Sinatra mengatakan bahwa Strangers in the Night merupakan “lagu terburuk yang pernah saya dengar."
Istri keempat Frank Sinatra, Barbara Ann Blakeley pun membenarkan bahwa ia mengingat suaminya pernah mengatakan kedua hal tersebut.
Kendati demikian, lagu ini menempati posisi ke satu dalam Billboard Hot 100, pertama kalinya sejak lagu Learning the Blues dirilis pada 1955.
Strangers in the Night mengisahkan tentang dua orang asing yang saling jatuh cinta pada pandangan pertama di tengah-tengah keramaian.
Tampaknya mereka diciptakan untuk bersama. Bak takdir, akhirnya keduanya menghabiskan sisa hidup mereka bersama-sama.
Diketahui, Strangers in the Night merupakan judul lagu untuk album Frank Sinatra yang paling sukses secara komersial.
Berkat lagu ini, ia pun berhasil memboyong tiga piala Grammy Awards pada tahun 1967. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
