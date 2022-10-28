Lirik Lagu So Sick - Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

So Sick - Ne-Yo

Mmmh, mmmh, Yeah (doo, doo, dooo, doo)

Gotta change my answering machine

Now that I'm alone

'Cause right now, it says that we

Can't come to the phone

And I know it makes no sense

'Cause you walked out the door

But it's the only way I hear your voice anymore

It's ridiculous

It's been months

And for some reason I just

Can't get over us

And I'm stronger than this, yeah

Enough is enough

No more walkin' round

With my head down

I'm so over being blue

Cryin' over you

And I'm so sick of love songs

So tired of tears

So done with wishing

You were still here

Said, I'm so sick of love songs

So sad and slow

So why can't I turn off the radio?

Gotta fix that calendar I have

That's marked July 15th

Because since there's no more you

There's no more anniversary

I'm so fed up with my thoughts of you

And your memory

And how every song reminds me

Of what used to be

That's the reason I'm so sick of love songs

So tired of tears

So done with wishing

She was still here

Said, I'm so sick of love songs

So sad and slow

Why can't I turn off the radio?

Why can't I turn off the radio?

Why can't I turn off the radio?

Artis: Ne-Yo