Lirik Lagu So Sick - Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mmmh, mmmh, Yeah (doo, doo, dooo, doo)
Gotta change my answering machine
Now that I'm alone
'Cause right now, it says that we
Can't come to the phone
And I know it makes no sense
'Cause you walked out the door
But it's the only way I hear your voice anymore
It's ridiculous
It's been months
And for some reason I just
Can't get over us
And I'm stronger than this, yeah
Enough is enough
No more walkin' round
With my head down
I'm so over being blue
Cryin' over you
And I'm so sick of love songs
So tired of tears
So done with wishing
You were still here
Said, I'm so sick of love songs
So sad and slow
So why can't I turn off the radio?
Gotta fix that calendar I have
That's marked July 15th
Because since there's no more you
There's no more anniversary
I'm so fed up with my thoughts of you
And your memory
And how every song reminds me
Of what used to be
That's the reason I'm so sick of love songs
So tired of tears
So done with wishing
She was still here
Said, I'm so sick of love songs
So sad and slow
Why can't I turn off the radio?
Why can't I turn off the radio?
Why can't I turn off the radio?
Artis: Ne-Yo
