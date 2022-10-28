Lirik That Life - Frank Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

That Life - Frank Sinatra



That's life (That's life), that's what all the people say

You're riding high in April, shot down in May

But I know I'm gonna change that tune

When I'm back on top, back on top in June



I said, that's life (That's life), and as funny as it may seem

Some people get their kicks stompin' on a dream

But I don't let it, let it get me down

'Cause this fine old world, it keeps spinning around



I've been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate, a poet, a pawn and a king

I've been up and down and over and out, and I know one thing

Each time I find myself flat on my face

I pick myself up and get back in the race



That's life (That's life), I tell ya, I can't deny it

I thought of quitting, baby

But my heart just ain't gonna buy it

And if I didn't think it was worth one single try

I'd jump right on a big bird and then I'd fly



I've been a puppet, a pauper, a pirate, a poet, a pawn and a king

I've been up and down and over and out, and I know one thing

Each time I find myself laying flat on my face

I just pick myself up and get back in the race



That's life (That's life), that's life and I can't deny it

Many times I thought of cutting out but my heart won't buy it

But if there's nothing shaking come this here July

I'm gonna roll myself up in a big ball and die

My, my



Credit



Produser: Jimmy Bowen

Penulis: Kelly Gordon & Dean Kay

Album: That’s Life

Genre: Pop tradisional



Fakta di Balik Lagu



That’s Life dirilis Frank Sinatra pada 18 November 1966 pada album dengan judul yang sama.



Lagu ini menjadi menjadi lagu terbaik ke-5 yang bertengger di Billboard Hot 100, melanjutkan kesuksesan penjualan lagu Frank Sinatra, meskipun saat itu musik rock and roll mengambil alih tangga lagu musik pop.



Awalnya direkam oleh Marion Montgomery pada tahun 1964, That’s Life mencoba menggambarkan naik-turunnya kehidupan sebagai seorang penghibur (entertainer).



Lagu ini juga memiliki pesan yang membangkitkan semangat bahwa meskipun mengalami pasang surut dalam hidup, seseorang tidak boleh mudah menyerah karena badai pasti akan berlalu.



Sesuai dengan maknanya, That’s Life juga telah digunakan beberapa kali dalam film Joker (2019) untuk menggambarkan gaya hidup sang karakter yang berubah-ubah. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***