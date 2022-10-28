Lirik Something Stupid - Frank Sinatra ft. Nancy Sinatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Something Stupid - Frank Sinatra ft. Nancy Sinatra



I know I stand in line until you think you have the time to spend an evening with me

And if we go someplace to dance, I know that there's a chance you won't be leaving with me

Then afterwards we drop into a quiet little place and have a drink or two

And then I go and spoil it all by saying somethin' stupid like, "I love you"



I can see it in your eyes, that you despise the same old lies you heard the night before

And though it's just a line to you, for me it's true, and never seemed so right before



I practice every day to find some clever lines to say to make the meaning come true

But then I think I'll wait until the evening gets late, and I'm alone with you

The time is right, your perfume fills my head, the stars get red, and, oh, the night's so blue

And then I go and spoil it all by saying somethin' stupid like, "I love you"



The time is right, your perfume fills my head, the stars get red, and, oh, the night's so blue

And then I go and spoil it all by saying somethin' stupid like, "I love you"



"I love you"

"I love you"

"I love you"

"I love you"



Credit



Produser: Lee Hazlewood

Penulis: C. Carson Parks

Album: The World We Knew

Genre: Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



Something Stupid dirilis Frank Sinatra pada 5 Maret 1967. Lagu ini merupakan cover dari Something Stupid yang dibawakan oleh Carson dan Gaile.



Sering disebut sebagai salah satu duet musik modern terbaik, lagu ini diproduksi oleh Lee Hazlewood, yang telah berkontribusi pada berbagai diskografi Nancy Sinatra.



Something Stupid dianggap sebagai duet yang mengharukan antara penyanyi sensasional Frank Sinatra dan putrinya, Nancy Sinatra. Keduanya bernyanyi bersama tentang ketidakpastian cinta.



Dalam banyak hubungan yang bertepuk sebelah tangan, salah satu pihak dapat merusak momen kebersamaan mereka dengan mengatakan "Aku mencintaimu."



Secara tidak langsung, mereka memaksa pihak lain untuk menjelaskan mengapa mereka tidak merasakan hal yang sama.



Itulah yang terjadi pada lagu ini, yakni ketika kata "Aku mencintaimu" adalah sesuatu yang dianggap bodoh. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***