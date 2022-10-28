Lirik Lagu In My Room - Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 28 Oktober 2022, 03:03 WIB
Frank Ocean
Frank Ocean /Spotify/Frank Ocean

In My Room - Frank Ocean

No sleeper seats, that's a mattress
No sleeper seats, that's a mattress
You ain't stingy, split your tablets with me
You won't flinch when camera's flashing, flashing
Not fake laid back, no, it's natural
And I think you made for the life I lead
I'm not fake patient, I don't fake sick, huh
That kinda coffin don't need lean
Rest in peace

Got this lust for life in me, yeah
Horny for the game, uh
First they kiss, then they bite soft, uh
Then that bitch wanna play it off, huh
Fuck it, I'm pretty still in a pit of snakes
While serpents shake some brand new scales
I need a new face, I'm tired of these weirdos
Acting familiar, took all the rock
And turned it to pop, he think that he Elvis
And he ungrateful, they don't say thank you
They don't say grace, not even for meals, not even for millions
Fuck it, I'm pretty still, look at my deal

Richard Mille, look at my ears, flooded with diamonds
Look at my skills, running through blocks like 49ers
Forty-nine diamonds, stuffed in my bracelet
That cost a whop, that cost a whopper
And it ain't new, I had a knot at John Ehret in my locker
Pretty still, it ain't no pretty pill
It's either real or real
Real easy on the eyes, green like a soccer field
Skin hot when they tried me like them poppers feel
Hands shaking, norepinephrine levels skyrocket, fuel
Rocket

Quit being violent with me (Yeah, why, why)
Quit being violent with me
Quit being violent with me
You make me violent

My room, my room, my room with me
Every night you were in my room
My room, my room with me
I guess I can't state my feelings too soon
I don't know you
And I can't put no threats in the air

Credit

Produser: Sango, Frank Ocean, dan Michael Uzowuru
Penulis: Michael Uzowuru dan Frank Ocean
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Fakta di balik lagu

In My Room dirilis oleh Frank Ocean pada 2 November 2019, menjadikannya sebagai single kedua yang dirilis olehnya pada 2019, setelah lagu DHL yang dirilis pada Oktober 2019.

Lagu itu dirilis sebagai kejutan yang tidak diumumkan kepada para penggemarnya.

Sehari kemudian, Frank merilis lagu tersebut sebagai single double-sided 7; bagian A berisi lagu original sedangkan bagian B adalah remix yang dilakukan oleh Benny Revival.

Judul lagu ini diyakini untuk menunjukkan orang-orang yang tidak menghargai privasi selebritis.

Meski begitu, judul ini pun diyakini diambil dari bait penutup, yakni ketika Frank menggambarkan pertemuannya dengan seorang kekasih.

Diketahui, In My Room memulai debutnya dengan menempati posisi ke-85 di Billboard Hot 100 pada chart 16 November 2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr. Chu – Apink dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:03 WIB
Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Younger - Ruel dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:03 WIB
2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

2020 Patah Hati, Raisa Akan Patahkan Sejarah Baru dalam Konser Solonya di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:29 WIB
Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

Raisa Umumkan Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Konser di GBK

27 Oktober 2022, 17:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB
39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

26 Oktober 2022, 18:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

26 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB
Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

25 Oktober 2022, 08:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

25 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Kondisi Erling Haaland Dibocorkan, Manajer Manchester City Tak Yakin Soal Laga di Liga Inggris
2

Arab Saudi Memilih Bersikap sebagai 'Pria Dewasa' dalam Hadapi Perselisihan dengan AS
3

Robot Berbentuk Ikan, Dirancang Dapat Menyedot Sampah Mikroplastik Dalam Air
4

Jelang Laga Lawan Sheriff, Nasib Ronaldo Diungkap Erik ten Hag
5

Surya Paloh Sebut AHY Masuk Nominasi Cawapres Untuk Anies Baswedan
6

CCTV Kompleks Rumah Ferdy Sambo Diganti dengan Dalih Perbaikan Kualitas Gambar
7

Nikita Mirzani Ditahan, Pihak Dito Mahendra Buka Suara
8

Keluarga Dirut PT LIB Minta Akhmad Hadian Lukita Tak Ditahan, Proses Hukum Dinilai Instan dan Terburu-buru
9

Wacana Duet Anies-AHY Dapat Restu Surya Paloh
10

Preview Atletico Madrid vs Leverkusen: Kondisi Tim, Prediksi Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 28 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 28 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

28 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Utara Times

Kalender Jawa Jumat 28 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Hari Ini

Kalender Jawa Jumat 28 Oktober 2022 Lengkap dengan Pasaran, Wuku dan Weton Hari Ini

28 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Jumat 28 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Jumat 28 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

28 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022: Tetap Tenang dan Berpikiran Terbuka Menghadapi Masalah

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022: Tetap Tenang dan Berpikiran Terbuka Menghadapi Masalah

28 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 28 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 28 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

28 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Manchester United vs Sherif via TV SCTV Gratis Nonton UEL 22/23 Klik Link LIVE STREAMING

Manchester United vs Sherif via TV SCTV Gratis Nonton UEL 22/23 Klik Link LIVE STREAMING

28 Oktober 2022, 02:53 WIB

Jembrana Bali

Kasus Atta Halilintar Robot Trading Net89 Begini Klarifikasinya

Kasus Atta Halilintar Robot Trading Net89 Begini Klarifikasinya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:43 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

SIARAN LANGSUNG Manchester United vs Sheriff Live TV SCTV, Klik Nonton UEL 22/23 Secara Gratis

SIARAN LANGSUNG Manchester United vs Sheriff Live TV SCTV, Klik Nonton UEL 22/23 Secara Gratis

28 Oktober 2022, 02:10 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 28 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Mengatur Waktu Anda dengan Sangat Baik

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 28 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Mengatur Waktu Anda dengan Sangat Baik

28 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB

Utara Times

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini Link Live Streaming MU vs Sheriff Tiraspol di l Liga Eropa 2022, Tinggal Klik

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini Link Live Streaming MU vs Sheriff Tiraspol di l Liga Eropa 2022, Tinggal Klik

28 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Jumat, 28 Oktober 2022, Siang Hari Hujan Landa Sulawesi Selatan

Prakiraan Cuaca Jumat, 28 Oktober 2022, Siang Hari Hujan Landa Sulawesi Selatan

28 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Jumat 28 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Jumat 28 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

28 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE AS Roma vs Hjk Helsinki Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE AS Roma vs Hjk Helsinki Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

28 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Pabrikan Astra Daihatsu akan Luncurkan Model Terbaru Sigra, Simak Perubahan dan Harganya

Pabrikan Astra Daihatsu akan Luncurkan Model Terbaru Sigra, Simak Perubahan dan Harganya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:46 WIB

Kabar Banten

61 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata yang Bermakna Cantik, Dermawan hingga Beruntung

61 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata yang Bermakna Cantik, Dermawan hingga Beruntung

28 Oktober 2022, 01:44 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Manchester United vs Sheriff Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Manchester United vs Sheriff Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

28 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 28 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menerima Beberapa Kekayaan Tak Terduga

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 28 Oktober 2022: Anda Mungkin Menerima Beberapa Kekayaan Tak Terduga

28 Oktober 2022, 01:33 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

FRENCH OPEN 2022: Mohammad Shohibul Fikri/Bagas Maulana Maju ke Perempat Final, Hadapi Penakluk The Minions

FRENCH OPEN 2022: Mohammad Shohibul Fikri/Bagas Maulana Maju ke Perempat Final, Hadapi Penakluk The Minions

28 Oktober 2022, 01:31 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming TV Online, Siaran Langsung Man United vs Sheriff di Europa League 2022

Sedang Tayang! Link Live Streaming TV Online, Siaran Langsung Man United vs Sheriff di Europa League 2022

28 Oktober 2022, 01:31 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang, Man United vs Sheriff di Liga Europa, klik di Sini untuk Menonton!

Sedang Tayang, Man United vs Sheriff di Liga Europa, klik di Sini untuk Menonton!

28 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Dunia Cinta dari Nicky Astria Lengkap Dengan Liriknya

Chord Lagu Dunia Cinta dari Nicky Astria Lengkap Dengan Liriknya

28 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

Sedang Berlangsung Liga Malam Jumat: Manchester United vs Sheriff, Link Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

Sedang Berlangsung Liga Malam Jumat: Manchester United vs Sheriff, Link Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

28 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

FRENCH OPEN 2022: Jonatan Christie Jadi Harapan Terakhir Indonesia di Sektor Tunggal Putra

FRENCH OPEN 2022: Jonatan Christie Jadi Harapan Terakhir Indonesia di Sektor Tunggal Putra

28 Oktober 2022, 01:27 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING Manchester United vs Sheriff, Nonton UEL 22/23 via TV SCTV

LINK LIVE STREAMING Manchester United vs Sheriff, Nonton UEL 22/23 via TV SCTV

28 Oktober 2022, 01:27 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Jumat 28 Oktober 2022

28 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB