Lirik Lagu In My Room - Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

In My Room - Frank Ocean
No sleeper seats, that's a mattress
No sleeper seats, that's a mattress
You ain't stingy, split your tablets with me
You won't flinch when camera's flashing, flashing
Not fake laid back, no, it's natural
And I think you made for the life I lead
I'm not fake patient, I don't fake sick, huh
That kinda coffin don't need lean
Rest in peace
Got this lust for life in me, yeah
Horny for the game, uh
First they kiss, then they bite soft, uh
Then that bitch wanna play it off, huh
Fuck it, I'm pretty still in a pit of snakes
While serpents shake some brand new scales
I need a new face, I'm tired of these weirdos
Acting familiar, took all the rock
And turned it to pop, he think that he Elvis
And he ungrateful, they don't say thank you
They don't say grace, not even for meals, not even for millions
Fuck it, I'm pretty still, look at my deal
Richard Mille, look at my ears, flooded with diamonds
Look at my skills, running through blocks like 49ers
Forty-nine diamonds, stuffed in my bracelet
That cost a whop, that cost a whopper
And it ain't new, I had a knot at John Ehret in my locker
Pretty still, it ain't no pretty pill
It's either real or real
Real easy on the eyes, green like a soccer field
Skin hot when they tried me like them poppers feel
Hands shaking, norepinephrine levels skyrocket, fuel
Rocket
Quit being violent with me (Yeah, why, why)
Quit being violent with me
Quit being violent with me
You make me violent
My room, my room, my room with me
Every night you were in my room
My room, my room with me
I guess I can't state my feelings too soon
I don't know you
And I can't put no threats in the air
Credit
Produser: Sango, Frank Ocean, dan Michael Uzowuru
Penulis: Michael Uzowuru dan Frank Ocean
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Fakta di balik lagu
In My Room dirilis oleh Frank Ocean pada 2 November 2019, menjadikannya sebagai single kedua yang dirilis olehnya pada 2019, setelah lagu DHL yang dirilis pada Oktober 2019.
Lagu itu dirilis sebagai kejutan yang tidak diumumkan kepada para penggemarnya.
Sehari kemudian, Frank merilis lagu tersebut sebagai single double-sided 7; bagian A berisi lagu original sedangkan bagian B adalah remix yang dilakukan oleh Benny Revival.
Judul lagu ini diyakini untuk menunjukkan orang-orang yang tidak menghargai privasi selebritis.
Meski begitu, judul ini pun diyakini diambil dari bait penutup, yakni ketika Frank menggambarkan pertemuannya dengan seorang kekasih.
Diketahui, In My Room memulai debutnya dengan menempati posisi ke-85 di Billboard Hot 100 pada chart 16 November 2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
Artikel Pilihan