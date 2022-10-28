Lirik Lagu In My Room - Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

In My Room - Frank Ocean



No sleeper seats, that's a mattress

You ain't stingy, split your tablets with me

You won't flinch when camera's flashing, flashing

Not fake laid back, no, it's natural

And I think you made for the life I lead

I'm not fake patient, I don't fake sick, huh

That kinda coffin don't need lean

Rest in peace



Got this lust for life in me, yeah

Horny for the game, uh

First they kiss, then they bite soft, uh

Then that bitch wanna play it off, huh

Fuck it, I'm pretty still in a pit of snakes

While serpents shake some brand new scales

I need a new face, I'm tired of these weirdos

Acting familiar, took all the rock

And turned it to pop, he think that he Elvis

And he ungrateful, they don't say thank you

They don't say grace, not even for meals, not even for millions

Fuck it, I'm pretty still, look at my deal



Richard Mille, look at my ears, flooded with diamonds

Look at my skills, running through blocks like 49ers

Forty-nine diamonds, stuffed in my bracelet

That cost a whop, that cost a whopper

And it ain't new, I had a knot at John Ehret in my locker

Pretty still, it ain't no pretty pill

It's either real or real

Real easy on the eyes, green like a soccer field

Skin hot when they tried me like them poppers feel

Hands shaking, norepinephrine levels skyrocket, fuel

Rocket



Quit being violent with me (Yeah, why, why)

Quit being violent with me

Quit being violent with me

You make me violent



My room, my room, my room with me

Every night you were in my room

My room, my room with me

I guess I can't state my feelings too soon

I don't know you

And I can't put no threats in the air



Credit



Produser: Sango, Frank Ocean, dan Michael Uzowuru

Penulis: Michael Uzowuru dan Frank Ocean

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Fakta di balik lagu



In My Room dirilis oleh Frank Ocean pada 2 November 2019, menjadikannya sebagai single kedua yang dirilis olehnya pada 2019, setelah lagu DHL yang dirilis pada Oktober 2019.



Lagu itu dirilis sebagai kejutan yang tidak diumumkan kepada para penggemarnya.



Sehari kemudian, Frank merilis lagu tersebut sebagai single double-sided 7; bagian A berisi lagu original sedangkan bagian B adalah remix yang dilakukan oleh Benny Revival.



Judul lagu ini diyakini untuk menunjukkan orang-orang yang tidak menghargai privasi selebritis.



Meski begitu, judul ini pun diyakini diambil dari bait penutup, yakni ketika Frank menggambarkan pertemuannya dengan seorang kekasih.



Diketahui, In My Room memulai debutnya dengan menempati posisi ke-85 di Billboard Hot 100 pada chart 16 November 2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

