Lirik Lagu Everywhere - Niall Horan feat Anne-Marie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everywhere - Niall Horan feat Anne-Marie
Can you hear me calling out your name?
You know that I'm falling, and I don't know what to say, ha
I'll speak a little louder, I'll even shout
You know that I'm proud, and I can't get the words out
Oh, I
I wanna be with you everywhere
Oh, I
I wanna be with you everywhere
Something's happening, happening to me
My friends say I'm acting peculiarly
Come along, baby, we better make a start
You better make it soon before you break my heart
Oh, I
I wanna be with you everywhere
Oh, I
I wanna be with you everywhere
Can you hear me calling out your name?
You know that I'm falling, and I don't know what to say
Come along, baby, we better make a start
You better make it soon before you break my heart
Oh, I
I wanna be with you everywhere
Oh, I
I wanna be with you everywhere
Artis: Niall Horan, Anne-Marie
