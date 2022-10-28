Lirik Lagu Everywhere - Niall Horan feat Anne-Marie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everywhere - Niall Horan feat Anne-Marie

Can you hear me calling out your name?

You know that I'm falling, and I don't know what to say, ha

I'll speak a little louder, I'll even shout

You know that I'm proud, and I can't get the words out

Oh, I

I wanna be with you everywhere

Oh, I

I wanna be with you everywhere

Something's happening, happening to me

My friends say I'm acting peculiarly

Come along, baby, we better make a start

You better make it soon before you break my heart

Oh, I

I wanna be with you everywhere

Oh, I

I wanna be with you everywhere

Can you hear me calling out your name?

You know that I'm falling, and I don't know what to say

Come along, baby, we better make a start

You better make it soon before you break my heart

Oh, I

I wanna be with you everywhere

Oh, I

I wanna be with you everywhere

