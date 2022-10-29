Lirik Lagu Space Oddity - David Bowie dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB
Space Oddity - David Bowie.
Space Oddity - David Bowie. /YouTube

Lirik Lagu Space Oddity - David Bowie

Ground Control to Major Tom
Ground Control to Major Tom
Take your protein pills and put your helmet on

Ground Control to Major Tom
Commencing countdown, engines on
Check ignition and may God's love be with you

This is Ground Control to Major Tom
You've really made the grade
And the papers want to know whose shirts you wear
Now it's time to leave the capsule, if you dare

This is Major Tom to Ground Control
I'm stepping through the door
And I'm floating in a most peculiar way
And the stars look very different today

For here am I sitting in a tin can
Far above the world
Planet Earth is blue
And there's nothing I can do

Though I'm past one hundred thousand miles
I'm feeling very still
And I think my spaceship knows which way to go
Tell my man I love him very much, he knows

Ground Control to Major Tom
Your circuit's dead, there's something wrong
Can you hear me, Major Tom?
Can you hear me, Major Tom?
Can you hear me, Major Tom?
Can you hear me, Major Tom?
Can you-

Here am I floating 'round my tin can
Far above the Moon
Planet Earth is blue
And there's nothing I can do

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

Tags

